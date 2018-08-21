Fork & Salad Announces Its First U.S. Mainland Store in Southern California

Fork & Salad, the Maui-based farm-to-table fast casual eatery, has announced it will open its third corporate location and first U.S. mainland store in Orange, CA at 240 W. Chapman Avenue before the end of 2018.

The Hawaii-Based Healthy Fast Casual Will Be Located In The Historic District Of Old Towne Orange

Orange, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Fork & Salad, the Maui-based eatery with a mission to make healthy, farm-to-table cuisine accessible to the masses, plans to open its third corporate location and first U.S. mainland store in Orange, CA at 240 W. Chapman Avenue. The location, which will introduce the brand to the mainland U.S. and serve as a training store for future franchisee operators, is slated to open before the end of 2018.

“This marks a major step forward in our expansion plans. After carefully considering dozens of locations in Orange County, we decided the city of Orange was a fantastic fit. A lot of centers were chomping at the bit to have the first mainland Fork & Salad store, but Orange has a special charm to it,” said Fork & Salad co-owner and co-founder, Travis Morrin. “It’s a major emerging area that attracts a huge number of young people since it’s close to Chapman University. Our upcoming location sits just a block from The Circle downtown area and already has a few well-known eateries, like Urth Caffe and Snooze Eatery, also committed to the area. As an added bonus, a new 600-space parking structure will be built only one block away, also serving as a public rail drop-off/pick-up spot. That parking area will service all of Orange, and we’re right next to it. We’re excited to bring a taste of Maui to Orange County!”

Fork & Salad’s new Orange County restaurant will be located in a historically restored building that features original brick construction from 1922 and open wood truss beams. The 1,535 square foot space will have seating for more than 45 guests and be prominently located in the walkable district of Old Towne Orange. Fork & Salad’s menu options include build-your-own and signature salads, produce-forward sandwiches, gluten-free items, kombucha on draft and more, which can be enjoyed in-store or for take-out and pick-up via phone ordering or the Fork & Salad mobile app.

Founded in 2016 by Jaron Blosser, Travis Morrin, and Cody Christopher, Fork & Salad was built with the mission of making farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, convenient, and affordable as possible so it can be accessible to the masses. The Maui-based concept is also committed to serving and supporting the island’s local residents and businesses, with around 40 local employees and 50 fresh menu items sourced from more than 25 Hawai‘i farmers and suppliers. The growing brand currently operates two thriving locations on the island of Maui, in Kihei and Kahului, and is planning to bring its health-focused concept across the mainland U.S., beginning with its expansion into Orange County. Get a taste of Fork & Salad’s healthy island vibe and vision in this video on its recent store opening in Kahului, Maui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaBXF7fMwY0&feature=youtu.be.

Fork & Salad is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the success of household concepts like The Halal Guys and Five Guys Burgers & Fries, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Those interested in expanding Fork & Salad’s fresh concept and spirit of aloha into markets nationwide should visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2018-02-20/39mv97 for information on franchising opportunities with this emerging health brand.

About Fork & Salad

Founded by chef-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin in 2016, Fork & Salad is a locally-sourced, chef-inspired salad company with a mission to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, quick, convenient, and affordable so it can be enjoyed every day by everyone. The Fork & Salad vision to expand the farm-to-table movement to all parts of Hawai’i and beyond includes supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to boost the local economy, while also making their healthy and sustainable cuisine accessible to all consumers. The health-forward concept was named “Best New Restaurant in 2017” by Maui Time, recognized for its exquisite and affordable health fare and dedication to the local economy and people. Fork & Salad currently operates two locations on the island of Maui, in Kihei and Kahului, and is opening its first mainland U.S. store in Orange, CA before the end of 2018. Visit www.forkandsaladmaui.com for more information on the brand.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

