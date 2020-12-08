Forget the Stress of Cooking this Holiday Season with TooJay’s Deli

Select packages and customized offerings for Hanukkah and Christmas are available for convenient takeout and curbside pick-up

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether you plan to celebrate together with family or via Zoom this year, TooJay’s Deli has you covered with traditional holiday offerings for Hanukkah and Christmas to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

Hanukkah

This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Thursday, December 10 and ends in the evening of Friday, December 18. Always a traditional Hanukkah favorite, TooJay’s signature homemade mini potato pancakes, or Nova Latkes, are always available to order online or by phone. Add a box of TooJay’s classic Mini Black & White cookies or a dessert tray to your order for a sweet touch to the end of the meal.

Christmas

For guests celebrating Christmas, TooJay’s holiday catering menu offers traditional turkey ($15.99 per person) and glazed ham ($13.99 per person) dinner packages, each served with mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a fresh vegetable. The traditional turkey dinner also includes cornbread stuffing. A garden or Caesar salad can be added to both packages for an additional $1 per person.

Side dishes can be ordered by the pound and include glazed carrots, turkey gravy, green beans almondine, yams, mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing. Fresh baked desserts from the bakery are also available including gourmet specialty cakes, dessert platters and the seasonal favorite Red Velvet Cake. Christmas orders must be placed by Tuesday, December 22 and picked up by no later than Thursday, December 24. All TooJay’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day (Friday, December 25).

All curbside pick-up orders must be placed online .

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

