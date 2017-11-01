Forget pumpkin spice. For a taste of autumn, try this masala chai instead

Pumpkin spice lattes are in style this time of year, but the chai latte is reliable in any season.

What better place to sip on a cup of the spiced, milky black tea than at Chiya Chai, the Nepalese cafe in Logan Square, which advertises its expertise right in the name?

Walk into the shop, and your nose will be greeted by the heady scent of curry and spices, inviting you to relax in the light-filled, open space. Owned by brothers Swadesh and Saujanya Shrestha and their respective wives, Rajee Aryal and Nadine Schaefer, Chiya Chai features Nepalese and Indian cuisine, including samosas, momos (dumplings) and curries, but also 16 chai variations that can be customized more than 150 ways.

The chai menu is split into two sections with eight drinks each. The first section, Cut to the Chase, features traditional ingredients, like black pepper clove, eucalyptus, ginger cardamom and ginger fennel. The second section, Sip and Savor, features experimental, seasonal or trendy options, like apple pie and pumpkin spice. (Can you blame them?) Feeling adventurous? Order a chai flight, which allows you to sample three or five off the menu.

The spiced masala chai, a solid choice, is served in a plain, white mug topped with frothy milk and a sprinkling of warm-scented spices. The black tea used in the chai’s base is sourced from the Shrestha brothers’ family-owned tea plantation in Nepal, and is infused with fragrant notes of cinnamon, black and green cardamom, and cloves — the restaurant’s own blend.

Sweet but not cloying, the masala is easy to sip while chatting with friends on a chilly afternoon, without experiencing a post-tea sugar rush so common with syrup-based chai drinks. I went with organic whole milk to achieve maximum creaminess, but the restaurant also offers organic soy, almond and coconut milks, along with hot and iced preparations.

Before long, the drink is finished, making you wonder why you didn’t order a larger size.

