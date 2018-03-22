Forget Buffalo wings — Korean fried chicken is better

Korean fried chicken, the other KFC, is taking over Chicago, and there's nothing you can do about it.

Nor would you want to. That's especially true if you love chicken wings, where Korean fried chicken truly shines. I didn't expect to fall for them so completely, but after surveying the local scene, I realized that I love nearly every single one I’ve sunk my teeth into. All other chicken wings instantly felt tame by comparison.

Patriotic zeal might compel you to stand steadily behind the Buffalo wing, the orange-sauced staple of the American bar. Served with cold, crunchy celery and a vat of creamy blue cheese sauce, the butter-slicked wings make for a genuinely great dish, full of crackly chicken skin, tender meat and lip-tingling chile heat.

But at their best, Korean fried chicken wings are crunchier, juicier and more creatively seasoned than Buffalo wings could hope to be.

Instead of being chucked in the fryer naked, Korean fried chicken wings are first tossed in dry batter (common options include all-purpose flour, rice flour, cornstarch or potato starch). Emerging from the bubbling oil, each sports an aggressively crisp crust, which somehow manages to stay that way even when saturated in sauce. It's a fried chicken miracle.

Chicken wings don't get much crunchier than the ones served at Bonchon (2163 S. China Place #1F). The Korean fried chicken chain landed in Chicago's Chinatown in mid-2017, causing a scene when long lines showed up before the doors opened. It's easy to understand the enthusiasm.

The wings ($8.95 for 8) are preternaturally crispy. Doesn't matter if you dig in immediately, or box them up for a quick snack later, the crunch remains even when drenched in sauce. The mild soy garlic sauce has a satisfyingly tangy profile, salty with a funky garlic base, while the spicy sauce does not fool around. The heat builds and builds until you realize your forehead is covered in sweat. Or maybe that's just me.

Bonchon may be the new kid, but if you're looking for a place to start your Korean fried chicken wing adventure, begin here.

Chicago actually has a long history with Korean fried chicken. As WBEZ’s Monica Eng reported last year, the dish popped up on the Northwest Side in the 1970s and ’80s after a number of Chinese-Korean immigrants settled in the area. At first, the dish was made with bite-size pieces of chicken, before cooks switched over to the cheaper wing.

Though the first restaurant to offer a version of the dish was Peking Mandarin, nearby neighbor Great Sea Restaurant (3254 W. Lawrence Ave.) was the first to introduce a unique Chicago variation: the lollipop chicken wing ($15.49 for a platter). Thanks to some clever knife skills, all the meat on the wing is pushed to the top, leaving one end with just bare bone. This makes them easier to grasp and quicker to devour.

"Great Seas is what I grew up with," says Bill Kim, the acclaimed chef of BellyQ and Urban Belly. Kim's family emigrated from South Korea in 1977, and while he moved around Chicago quite a bit, Great Sea was a mandatory stop. "Though we also had to get the mild ones because my brother was a wimp," adds Kim.

You can also find the lollipop chicken wings ($9 for a platter) at Joong Boo Market (3333 N. Kimball Ave.), the Korean grocery store crammed between the Kennedy Expressway and the Metra tracks in Avondale. If any wings compete on the crunchiness scale with Bonchon, these are the ones. And that’s even though the wings are cooked ahead of time, stuffed into to-go containers and then placed under heat lamps. Any normal wings would steam into a limp mass after just a few minutes. Not these. They are also coated in a fascinating sauce, which initially tastes slightly too sweet. Then a wave of chile heat rises up from the background, along with a trippy citrus note.

How do they stay so crisp? Kim knows the secret: "It's called corn syrup." Which isn't to say that he's not a fan of Joong Boo’s offering. "My record is like 15 of those little guys," admits Kim. "I've never finished the whole container, but I've come close."

When Crisp (2940 N. Broadway) in Lakeview opened in 2008, the Korean fried chicken game took a great leap forward. The trendy spot serves all parts of the chicken, but most people go with the whole wings ($9.95 for 5). Instead of chopping the wings into drumettes, flats and tips, these are served with everything still connected. Eating becomes a messy sport. Get ready to rip the bird's appendages into manageable pieces with your bare hands.

The exterior of the chicken is more crackly than crunchy, which allows you to appreciate the juiciness of the marinated meat. I like to get them tossed with the Seoul sassy sauce, a fragrant ginger and soy sauce mixture that's savory and immensely satisfying.

If you're a fan of Crisp, know that the same family also owns a hot dog stand in Ravenswood called Budacki's (4739 N. Damen Ave.). It initially looks exactly like dozens of other hot dog stands scattered throughout Chicago, with a menu stocked full of burgers, hot dogs and fries. But keep scanning through the long menu, and you'll run into a fried chicken wing section. The only difference I could spot between the two is that Budacki’s wings ($10 for 5) are served on a bed of fries, which soak up the Seoul sassy sauce and taste better than they have any right to.

Budacki's isn't the only Korean fried chicken spot hiding in plain sight. Zip Z Express (1635 W. Howard St.) in Roger's Park has dozens of dishes listed on its window yet fails to mention the Oriental wings ($6.67 for 8), which is what you'll want to order. The petite offerings are tossed with a genuinely spicy and very brown, Korean-inspired sauce. The mighty pile of white rice on the side will help calm the heat.

In recent years, the openings have only come faster. If I had to pick a favorite of the bunch, I'd go with the wildly crunchy wings at Cupbop + Ramen (2439 N. Clark St.). The half chicken ($10) features genuinely juicy meat, while honey garlic sauce is nicely balanced.

But that's just the beginning. Dak (1104 W. Granville Ave.) in Edgewater serves gargantuan whole wings ($12.95 for 5), nearly the size of your forearm. Dig into the drumette, and it can feel as if you’re actually gnawing on a regular-sized chicken leg. Del Seoul (2568 N. Clark St.) in Lincoln Park is best known for its Korean-Mexican tacos, but the shop also kicks out some satisfying Korean fried chicken wings ($10.50 for 8) coated in a sticky-sweet soy sauce. The crackly wings at Cafe Orient 33 (4829 N. Kedzie Ave.) are presented so neatly on a plate ($7.95 for 5), you'll wonder if you're at some downtown restaurant.

Turns out, Korean fried chicken has already cracked Chicago's downtown dining scene. And who better to tackle them than Bill Kim? But while you'll find Korean fried chicken ($8) at his West Loop restaurant BellyQ (1400 W. Randolph St.), don't expect it to look much like any version that you've tried before.

First, he goes with chicken thighs instead of wings. And wanting to avoid corn syrup, Kim developed a method of cooking the thighs to a specific temperature in a CVap, a high-tech piece of kitchen equipment that precisely cooks food in a vapor-filled chamber. "Basically, it brings the boneless thighs to a perfect temperature," says Kim. Once cooked, the meat is chilled, battered and then fried.

The chicken’s crust gets very crisp, but it’s the impossibly juicy meat that astounds me the most. For the final flourish, the chicken is sprinkled with a scattering of garlic peanuts, for a pop of crunch. It is, without a doubt, the most unusual Korean fried chicken I encountered on my crawl.

But, then again, that's kind of what is great about the Korean fried chicken scene in Chicago. All these restaurants serve dramatically different versions, which are beholden to nothing but deliciousness. I know it can be hard to put down the Buffalo wing, but if you haven’t already, it’s time to give Korean fried chicken a try.

