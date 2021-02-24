Forget About Cooking This Passover and Let TooJay’s Deli Prepare Your Holiday Meal

Takeout and curbside pick-up available March 27 – April 4

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) This Passover, enjoy quality time with friends and family instead of working away in the kitchen. Whether hosting the Seder at home or dining out, TooJay’s Deli can take care of the traditional holiday meal and leave you with more time to spend with loved ones.

The first Seder on the evening of Saturday, March 27 kicks off Passover in 2021. Guests who wish to dine in at their local TooJay’s restaurant on Saturday, March 27 or Sunday March 28 must call in advance to make a reservation for the 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. seating. For those who prefer to dine at home, TooJay’s offers convenient takeout and curbside pick-up on pre-paid orders at toojays.com/order-now . The deadline to order is March 24.

Holiday favorites that are rich in culinary tradition are featured in TooJay’s Passover menu . Choose from a selection of lean and tender brisket, roasted Cornish game hen, baked salmon fillet, and herb roasted half chicken. All entrées include a glass of kosher wine, matzo ball soup, gelfite fish or chopped liver, a potato pancake, carrot tzimmes, macaroons and coffee or tea. Wine is not included in takeout entrées.

A variety of menu accompaniments are available by the pound or item, including mushroom gravy, mini potato pancakes, carrot tzimmes, matzo balls, chopped liver and gefilte fish. Classic matzo ball and chicken soups can also be purchased by the quart.

To end the holiday meal with a touch of sweetness, TooJay’s famous bakery offers a selection of made-from-scratch Passover desserts that include almond cake, honey cake, sponge cake, and coconut or chocolate macaroons.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

