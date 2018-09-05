Forever Yogurt Gives Fan S’More Reasons to Swirl with Latest Flavor of the Month

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Are you dreaming of sitting around the campfire and toasting up marshmallows, but realize your summer vacation is long gone? Forever Yogurt® can help keep those warm and fuzzy feelings alive with their S’Mores frozen yogurt. Now available at participating locations, the S’Mores frozen yogurt offers the delicious combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers all swirled up into one flavor.

“We pride ourselves on offering a large variety of options for our fans, which include some intriguing flavors,” said Vedat Dardovski, Executive Vice President of Operations for Forever Yogurt. “The S’Mores frozen yogurt can swirl up fun and special memories for people, whether it’s from their camping days or just sitting around the fireplace with loved ones. We like connecting our fans with delicious flavor offerings that may be enjoyed with family and friends.”

The S’Mores frozen yogurt features a sweet mixture of toasted marshmallow and graham cracker flavors, topped with a drizzle of chocolate. Each half-cup serving is 100 calories and is gluten free, nonfat and free of soy, peanuts and tree nuts. It’s available now at participating locations for a limited time.

Throughout the year, Forever Yogurt serves up a rotation of 85 different flavors, including classic vanilla frozen yogurt to a more exotic offering such as Mexican Chocolate Chipotle to fruit sorbets and more. Forever Yogurt is self-serve, so guests may swirl up to their delight. Flavor offerings vary by location.

Two-For-One Happy Hour

Swirling is always more fun with friends, so Forever Yogurt is offering a Two-For-One Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m. at participating locations. Purchase one regular-sized frozen yogurt and enjoy another one for free. Bring a friend or enjoy two for yourself during happy hour. The Two-For-One Happy Hour is available for a limited time. Check your local Forever Yogurt for details.

For more information about Forever Yogurt, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com.

About Forever Yogurt®

Forever Yogurt® is a timeless and contemporary frozen yogurt chain known for their unique and delicious flavor options. Forever Yogurt has a total of 27 domestic and international locations and counting. Follow and ‘like’ Forever Yogurt on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foreveryogurt. For more information, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com.

Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

305-631-2283

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com