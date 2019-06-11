Forever Yogurt and Cheeburger Cheeburger Team up with Give Kids the World Village to Make Dreams Come True

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Forever Yogurt® and Cheeburger Cheeburger® are helping make kids’ dreams come true with their Summer Fundraiser. The frozen yogurt and diner-style burger chains are joining forces with Give Kids The World Village to help critically ill children and their families enjoy cost-free vacations at their 84-acre, non-profit “storybook” resort in Central Florida. Forever Yogurt and Cheeburger Cheeburger fans may lend their support by contributing $1, $5, or any gift from the heart, for pin-ups at their local restaurants starting July 1, 2019.

“Families are the cornerstone of our business. Our partnership with Give Kids The World allows us to further our commitment to families by providing memorable and priceless experiences for children diagnosed with critical illnesses,” said Anthony Wedo, CEO for Premier Restaurant Group, management company for the Cheeburger Cheeburger and Forever Yogurt brands. “For over 30 years, Give Kids The World has been fulfilling wishes for deserving families. Premier Restaurant Group is honored to help them continue their admirable work for children and families around the world.”

The Forever Yogurt and Cheeburger Cheeburger Summer Fundraiser officially kicks off on July 1, 2019 and runs through September 30, 2019. This summer fundraiser is the first of many initiatives that PRG is committed to implementing in support of Give Kids The World. To participate, simply visit your local Forever Yogurt or Cheeburger Cheeburger and donate $1, $5, or any gift from the heart. Contributions will go directly to Give Kids The World Village to create more joyful moments for the families they serve.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership with Premier Restaurant Group. Thanks to the generous support of PRG and their customers, Give Kids The World is able to provide magical experiences to deserving families,” said Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids The World Village.

For more information about Forever Yogurt or Cheeburger Cheeburger, including locations, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com or www.cheeburger.com .

About Give Kids The World Village

Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 170,000 families to its 84-acre “storybook” resort in Central Florida. Children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations, complete with accommodations, donated attraction tickets, meals and more. For more about Give Kids The World, visit gktw.org.

About Premier Restaurant Group

Premier Restaurant Group (PRG) is a professional, international franchisor focused on reinvigorating restaurant brands primarily within the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry. PRG currently owns brands in the Frozen Treats and Better Burger verticals within those segments. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, and founded in 2016, PRG has acquired two brands in the last 15 months, is aggressively expanding its current brands, and is actively exploring additional brand acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Maria DeChello

305-631-2283

mdechello@inklinkmarketing.com