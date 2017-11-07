From forest to bottle, Wild Botanical Gin uses foraged Irish ingredients

Lately, my mind has been wandering off to Ireland’s County Wicklow, the area known as the Garden of Ireland. To be a bit more specific, I keep thinking about Glendalough, the “valley of the two lakes.”

I imagine myself hiking through the rugged emerald landscape, navigating around the area’s two dark lakes, traversing the long valley that’s surrounded by forest.

The thing is, I’ve never been there. The only time that I’ve spent in Ireland was about 24 hours on a wet, cold St. Patrick’s Day about a decade and a half ago. And, until I heard about an Irish craft distiller in the region that was making a gin that sought to reflect the area in its spirit, I had never heard of Glendalough. But now that I’ve had the gin, on its own, with tonic and in one of my favorite gin cocktails, Bee’s Knees, I can’t stop thinking about it.

After all, the distillery’s Wild Botanical Gin captures its environment in an utterly unique (and, I should note, delicious) way. The distillery uses fresh, wild botanicals that local forager Geraldine Kavanagh gathers in the forest around the distillery four times throughout the year. It then blends together her finds for Wild Botanical Gin.

“We want to capture and reflect the region where we’re from,” says Donal O’Gallachoir, Glendalough Distillery’s co-founder and USA brand manager. “We want our gin to have a sense of terroir.”

While a “substantial number” of botanicals go into the gin, the distillery aims for one or two botanicals from each season to stand out, such as water mint in the spring, elderflower in the summer, mountain heather in the fall and sloe berries in the winter.

The resulting gin doesn’t reflect a given style but is complex, with multiple dimensions. Its nose features juniper and pine notes, while the taste is mellow with hints of flowers and fruit. The finish offers a slight cinnamon and other spices. It’s distinct, delicious and almost enough to make you think about booking a trip to Ireland.

Bee’s Knees

3/4 ounce honey syrup

2 ounces Wild Botanical Gin

1 ounce lemon juice

1 Make honey syrup by combining ½ cup honey and ½ cup water. Stir until completely mixed.

2 Combine the honey syrup, gin, lemon juice and ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into a stemmed cocktail glass.

Zak Stambor is a freelance writer.

