Forehand Smash breakfast bowl at DropShot Coffee + Snack Bar

The everything-but-the-kitchen-sink food-in-bowls trend is going strong, but it's always nice when someone throws out a refresh.

Take DropShot Coffee + Snacks, located in the almost-too-twee Fieldhouse Jones, a modern hotel/hostel hybrid in Near North.

The name of the game is all-day dining, the better to feed the guests, presumably. Breakfast tacos and egg-based dishes lead the pack, followed by some sandwiches and salads. The vintage-sports theme of Fieldhouse Jones carries over into the menu, with a variety of "smashes" and other dishes borrowing their names from tennis terms.

The smashes - served in bowls - are laid down with a base starch of either sweet or red potatoes (instead of trendy but fibrous farro, millet, wheatberries and quinoa). The choice feels healthful, without the aura of being yogi-approved. The Forehand Smash is of particular note, with tender chickpeas, wilted lettuce and crispy red onion on a bed of creamy sweet potato. The dressing of coconut milk-curry and citrus yogurt is equal parts savory and lifting, and you can top the bowl with an egg, any style. Opt for a poached egg, which looks deceptively like an orb of burrata - the runny yolk brings everything together.

The counter-service spot serves up a mean cup of coffee and tea, too, from Brooklyn-based Toby's Estate and Milwaukee's Rishi Tea, respectively. Wash down your meal with any of the rotating blends, or a delightfully grassy matcha green tea lemonade.

$8, DropShot Coffee + Snack, 312 W. Chestnut St., fieldhousejones.com

