Foodtastic Announces Partnership with Givex as Part of Growth Strategy For its 650+ Restaurants

The leading restaurant franchisor will utilize Givex’s gift card program, POS system and Customer WebSuite solutions system-wide

Toronto, ON ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodtastic, a leading restaurant franchisor in Canada, has selected Givex as its technology and customer engagement platform to roll out in over 650 locations across 21 brands and growing. Most brands are already on the Givex gift card program and will be rolling out Givex’s POS system and Customer WebSuite (CWS) solutions system-wide. Foodtastic has been making waves this year by their strategic acquisitions of Pita Pit, Second Cup and Milestones Restaurants.

National coffee chain Second Cup was already using Givex for gift cards, loyalty programs and POS across their over 200 locations. When Foodtastic acquired Second Cup earlier this year, they were able to see firsthand how Givex was able to support a large-scale enterprise as a long-term partner.

“We’re very proud to work with forward-thinking companies like Foodtastic,” said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer, Givex. “Foodtastic is doing incredible things through its careful selection of vetted brands and fast, but strategic, growth. Givex’s solutions will only help their owners, operators, and franchisees be more successful and better serve their customers. The Givex Platform gives Foodtastic a solid foundation for the future functionality and solutions they may need.”

GivexPOS enables Foodtastic to have full insight into their business, to better serve its franchisees and customers. One of these early benefits is how GivexPOS is already working with established partners for digital menu boards, online ordering and data repository, giving Foodtastic brands even better data and order accuracy.

“Givex clearly supports its clients, if this past year has been any indication, and we are excited to collaborate with them as we continue to grow and expand across Canada,” said Peter Mammas, President and CEO of Foodtastic. “We’re very excited to be serving the community and glad we can provide a safe and welcoming experience for our customers now and in the future.”

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including, Second Cup, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos & Pepe’s, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business, and with the recent purchases of Milestones and Pita Pit, the system will have over 600 restaurants and $600 million in annualized sales.

About Givex

Givex is a global IT platform focused on providing merchants with useful customer insights. Our platform supports gift card processing, custom loyalty programs, stored value/loaded tickets, omnichannel point of sale and fully integrated KDS, inventory, labor, kiosk, handheld tablets and online ordering apps.

The platform has fully integrated management and consumer apps. The portal provides support tools, hundreds of custom reports and an easy-to-use analytics tool that enables merchants to make informed decisions about how to communicate with and cater to their customer needs. The platform is flexible and can be integrated to many third parties. Learn more at givex.com .

