Foodservice Training Portal Teams with careLearning to Offer Hospital Foodservice Software

Training to educate on best practices in food safety, allergens and customer service for acute and post-acute care facilities

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Foodservice Training Portal and careLearning, an online education company designed to help healthcare organizations, today announced that the companies have formed a strategic partnership. Together, Foodservice Training Portal and careLearning will be able to help hospitals, senior care centers, assisted living operators and non-acute facilities achieve greater outcomes through implementation of foodservice training.

As a provider of cloud-based learning tools for foodservice, hospitality, grocery, retail and institutional feeders, Foodservice Training Portal provides content that will enable careLearning’s operators to improve the overall quality of the dining experience provided, while employing knowledge that serves to reduce overall liability and provide a safer foodservice environment. careLearning will be offering Foodservice Training Portal’s Dining Service Suite of Basic Food Safety eStart , Allergen eStart and Customer Service eStart to its clients through its LMS. While careLearning’s clients’ dining options may be varied- including table service, buffet service, private, in-room dining, and even outdoor dining- the standards and expectations for both quality of food and service are high. Integration of the Dining Service Suite content should serve to elevate the efficacy and value provided by all participating foodservice operators.

“As the learning management system for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide, we are committed to providing our clients with the online training and education they need to effectively develop their workforce and improve quality of care. We understand the cost of seminars, scheduling difficulties, and finding replacement staff during live training sessions, so we offer an online alternative when content can be effectively presented using this media,” stated Peggy Engelkemier, Director of Workforce Development Solutions for careLearning. “It is important that careLearning work with industry leaders such as Foodservice Training Portal to offer quality online training to our clients. Foodservice Training Portal’s courses focus on an area of great importance within our hospitals and senior care facilities. We are excited to offer this effective and consistent training. “

“Foodservice Training Portal hopes to enhance careLearning’s customer offerings. This is increasingly important in a healthcare marketspace where dining services and the quality of the foodservice experience are becoming more and more crucial to an operation’s reputation. We are enthusiastic to serve this market with such an accomplished partner. Our collective services and products will be useful for clients to achieve high quality dining experiences and provide superior service to residents, patients, staff and guests,” added Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal.

About Foodservice Training Portal, LLC

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of e-Learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides cloud-based education tools for their customers, who range from single location foodservice operations to national institutional feeders- providing products to assist clients in effectively achieving their training goals. For more information, visit www.foodservicetrainingportal.com.

About careLearning

careLearning is an online education company designed to help healthcare organizations by providing reliable, trusted and easily-accessible talent management solutions. careLearning is a non-profit organization operated by more than 40 state hospital associations that provides a Learning Management System (LMS), Competency and Performance Management Solutions and a full course catalog for acute and non-acute care organizations.

Contact:

Leslie Bucher

877-639-3761 ext. 704

lbucher@foodservicetrainingportal.com