Foodservice Training Portal Releases Restaurant and Retail Sexual Harassment Training

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Foodservice Training Portal, a leading provider of cloud-based learning tools for foodservice, hospitality, grocery, retail and institutional feeders is pleased to announce the release of Sexual Harassment eStart , a comprehensive sexual harassment training tool for foodservice and retail employees.

Unlike many boilerplate sexual harassment education courses, Sexual Harassment eStart is specifically tailored to the foodservice, hospitality and retail environments- with language, themes and scenarios relevant to these unique workplaces. Sexual Harassment eStart was developed with direct input from a variety of foodservice and retail concepts and formats. Content is divided into three lessons: Defining & Understanding Harassment, Responding to Sexual Harassment in the Foodservice & Retail Environment and Prevention & Corrective Actions to Take. The course concludes with a 20-question final assessment and provides a Certificate of Completion with successful passage. Whether an independent location or a large franchise operation, the course stands as a training solution that creates a productive and positive work environment for all employees across a company.

It is important to recognize that 7% of women work in the restaurant industry and 37% of all sexual harassment claims made to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission involve restaurants. Additionally, 71% of all restaurant servers are female (According to a 2012 ROC United study). These unstructured, mostly male-led, female-dominated workforces of the restaurant and retail industries are highly susceptible to incidents of sexual harassment. However, when employers use training not only as a preemptive legal defense but also take its implementation seriously- employees can respond with equal seriousness.

“Having come out of the foodservice industry, I can now look back on many experiences I had and know that they were not appropriate. But I never received any training in 15 years related to sexual harassment- only my job-specific information. It is critically important to educate from within and make sure all foodservice and retail employees understand what sexual harassment is and is not and how to respond to it,” stated Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal.

