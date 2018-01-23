Foodservice Training Portal Reimagines Customer Service Training for Foodservice Operators

Company debuts new customer service training solution with expanded content for new market segments to help foodservice employees develop the skills they need to exceed customer expectations

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Foodservice Training Portal, a leading provider of cloud-based learning for foodservice, hospitality and retail operators announces the release of its Customer Service eStart course. This offering represents the company’s former Foodservice eStart restaurant customer service course reimagined with revitalized content, fresh interactions, new market applicability and integration of customer feedback.

The course’s comprehensive approach addresses both the needs of operators and learners by offering a more holistic approach to guest satisfaction. According to a 2016 ADP Employment Engagement study, “62% of employees desired flexibility” in their positions. With Customer Service eStart , employees are put in control as they are taught multiple customer-focused strategies and can choose to implement the tactics that are most comfortable for them and relevant to their service style and environment. The organization is able to weave critical learning into the employee experience, strengthening brand representation and elevating the overall service standard of the operation with proven elements to increase sales and repeat business.

Customer Service eStart’s customer-centric view of service is applicable for employees in table service, QSR, counter service and retail operators. Originally constructed as a course only for tableside service, the newly released version is already in use by restaurants, colleges, grocery, QSRs, senior living facilities, institutional feeders and hotel/resorts nationwide. By placing the focus squarely on the patron and creating a personal experience for each and every guest, the course’s sales strategies can be applied in a variety of environments, all with the same positive result- a highly satisfied customer.

In a customer service survey conducted by Empathica researchers found, “the rate of return for customers increased from 20% to 81% when satisfaction rates were higher.” And it wasn’t just the return rates that were important, “. . . customers who noted higher satisfaction rates were four times as likely to recommend the restaurant/operation.”

In addition to being offered as a standalone course, Customer Service eStart is also available as a part of Foodservice Training Portal’s new Foodservice Success University offering. The University platform provides operators a “Netflix-style” approach- utilizing all of the included courses if needed or accessing only the content that is relevant to their operation for the annual subscription rate. The course catalog will be updated as the company releases new modules to the market. The current course catalog includes:

Basic Food Safety eStart

Allergen eStart

Customer Service eStart

Active Shooter Prep Online

Intro to Wine

Intro to Beer & Spirits

Server eStart

Bartender eStart

“Any foodservice or dining services operator who elects not to invest in this critical area of employee education is doing a direct disservice to their overall business- in an environment that has never been more competitive. Your employees are your front line. They convey the message of your operation and Customer Service eStart ensures they can relay it with the same passion and purpose that you would,” noted Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal.

About Foodservice Training Portal

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of e-Learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides cloud-based education tools for their customers, who range from single location foodservice operations to national institutional feeders- providing products to assist clients in effectively achieving their training goals. To request a demo of Customer Service eStart , visit: https://foodservicetrainingportal.com/customerservice.html . For more information, visit https://foodservicetrainingportal.com

Contact:

Leslie Bucher

877-639-3761 ext. 704

lbucher@foodservicetrainingportal.com