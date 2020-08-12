Foodservice Training Portal provides online COVID-19 and mask de-escalation training to Utah ABC stores statewide

All DABC employees will have access to training to protect against the coronavirus, assist with compliance and address disruptive customer behavior

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodservice Training Portal announced today, as a part of its ongoing partnership with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, that it will provide both online infectious disease training and mask de-escalation training to all UT DABC store associates. These on-demand learning modules are currently available to all employees to teach consistent safety protocols, mitigation tools and conflict de-escalation tactics.

Healthy Habits eStart

is online infectious disease awareness training for employees that uses CDC, FDA and NIH recommendations & protocols to educate on best practices in the foodservice and retail workplace. The course provides staff with critical information to respond to and prevent the spread of viral illness- the common cold, flu and COVID-19/Coronavirus.

As of 7/24/20, facial masks are required in all state liquor stores throughout Utah. At the same time, viral videos and news reports of anti-mask customer outbursts nationwide reveal additional threats to worker safety created by COVID-19. Frontline employees, like those of the UT DABC, are left to deal with potential customer abuse, difficult conversations and uncomfortable interactions with patrons.

Smart Tactics eStart

provides de-escalation strategies for retail and foodservice employees to use when dealing with and adhering to mask protocols. This training, built using recommendations and de-escalation protocols from leading crisis management organizations and law enforcement, provides employees with immediately actionable tools to mitigate conflict, de-escalate confrontations and create positive situations out of possible skirmishes.

"With Healthy Habits eStart

and Smart Tactics eStart

, the Utah DABC is providing critical resources to their employees by teaching safety and de-escalation protocols that could reduce transmission of COVID-19 and possibly eliminate problems with customers who do not want to wear required masks. Understanding these techniques can help associates better deal with customers leading to safer interactions while adhering to mandated compliance standards,” stated Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal.

About Utah DABC

The Department operates a statewide network of state stores and package agencies that sell all alcoholic beverages, except beer containing less than 4% alcohol by volume. The department also administers the liquor laws, alcohol education, and regulates the sale, service, storage, manufacture, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic products. Visit https://abc.utah.gov

About Foodservice Training Portal, LLC

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of e-Learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides online education tools and assists clients in effectively achieving their training goals. Foodservice Training Portal is a Sysco Solutions and Services partner since 2015. For more information, visit https://foodservicetrainingportal.com

