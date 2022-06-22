Foodservice Training Portal Now Offering Online CA Responsible Beverage Service Training

Operators Using RBS eStart

Can Reduce CA Alcohol Training Costs by up to 35%

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodservice Training Portal is pleased to announce the launch of RBS eStart

, an approved CA ABC online training program (Provider ID #312676820). Foodservice Training Portal is a leading provider of online learning tools for foodservice and hospitality operators and currently serves thousands of CA businesses with compliance, sales and managerial training solutions. The company is adding RBS training to its existing catalog of over 30 courses as a solution for California’s new mandatory alcohol training requirement.

Beginning July 1, 2022, any alcohol server or manager must have a valid RBS certification from an ABC accredited RBS training provider and pass an online ABC-administered RBS exam within 60 days from the first date of employment. The launch of RBS eStart

specifically satisfies the training component of The Responsible Beverage Service Training Act (AB 1221), or new CA Alcohol training mandate.

RBS eStart

is interactive, runs approximately 90 minutes and prepares CA servers/managers to take the state-administered exam. The program is fully narrated, available in English, written on an 8th grade reading level with accompanying glossary and provides practice/remediation questions to guide and assess student learning throughout.

“We understand that CA businesses are under a lot of financial pressure right now. Every dollar saved means more,” stated Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal. “It is the goal of Foodservice Training Portal to offer high quality, value-driven training options that not only allow for operators to satisfy mandatory compliance requirements, but also provide savings and allow for extreme ease of use. Our CA training packages provide an average of a 35% price reduction for Sysco customers. This approach is certain to benefit CA businesses in this regulatory environment,” Webster concluded.

The new CA mandate requires all current on-premises alcoholic beverage servers and their managers to successfully complete an ABC approved RBS training program and state administered exam no later than Aug. 31, 2022.

For more information or to purchase RBS eStart

, visit: https://foodservicetrainingportal.com/rbstraining.html .

About Foodservice Training Portal

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of online learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides interactive education tools and assists clients in effectively achieving their training goals. Foodservice Training Portal is a Sysco Solutions and Services partner since 2015. For more information, visit https://foodservicetrainingportal.com .

Contact:

Media Relations

877-639-3761 ext. 704

press@foodservicetrainingportal.com

