Foodservice Training Portal Launches Online Restaurant Manager Development Training Suite

New Courses Designed to Develop New Managers and Upskill Current Ones

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodservice Training Portal , a leading provider of online learning tools for foodservice and hospitality operators announces the launch of Manager Success University

, a comprehensive online leadership-focused training suite designed specifically for restaurant managers and owner/managers. Manager Success University

is comprised of interactive development and compliance courses that help management staff both anticipate and respond to the business’s needs.

Manager Success University

was born as Foodservice Training Portal repeatedly heard from its clients that training content for restaurant managers was not readily available. With most independent operators promoting from within, it is often very likely that a former server or kitchen employee with years of service to the business is now filling the role of Front of House Manager or Kitchen Supervisor. While keenly familiar with the in-and-outs of the operation, they may not have been educated in the leadership skills necessary to be an effective and efficient Manager within their operation. Manager Success University

now provides easily accessible coaching and critical operations resources directly to these managers and owners.

This unique approach taken by Foodservice Training Portal addresses key issues for the foodservice and hospitality industry. Managers develop leadership skills that yield organizational results, gain market insight for differentiation and understand strategies for increased profitability.

Manager Success University

content is interactive and engaging and represents a continually-expanding library of course assets:

Unique Concept eStart (How to Develop Strategies to Differentiate your Concept)

Integrated Marketing eStart

(How to Effectively Use Low/No Cost, Social Media & Paid Marketing to Increase Profitability)

Manager eStart

(How to Establish a Blueprint for Manager Efficacy & Efficiency)

Best Staff eStart

(How to Hire the Best Staff to Power your Operation)

Sexual Harassment eStart

(Manager)

Anti-Bias eStart

(Unconscious Bias Training)

Zero Waste eStart

(Food Waste & Sustainability Training)

Healthy Habits eStart

(Infectious Disease & COVID-19 Training)

Smart Tactics eStart

(Mask De-escalation Training)

“Great managers can lead a team and achieve business results while motivating all staff members,” stated Eric Webster, Managing Director of Foodservice Training Portal. “Manager Success University

provides foodservice and hospitality operators with easy-to-use development and leadership training tailored to our industry.” Webster concluded, “We are here to help you achieve your goals- increase sales, develop staff leadership, improve efficacy in marketing and even increase overall profitability. These goals are all within reach with a highly skilled, well-trained management team.”

Access to Manager Success University

is available for up to 5 managers for $299/year OR up to 10 managers/year for $499. For more information or to purchase Manager Success University

, visit: https://foodservicetrainingportal.com/manager.html .

About Foodservice Training Portal

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of online learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides interactive education tools and assists clients in effectively achieving their training goals. Foodservice Training Portal is a Sysco Solutions and Services partner since 2015. For more information, visit https://foodservicetrainingportal.com .

Contact:

Media Relations

877-639-3761 ext. 704

press@foodservicetrainingportal.com

