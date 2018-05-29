Foods of India: A tasty tradition in South Whitehall

If you’re like me, you’ve always wanted to travel to India but never had the chance to do it.

Here’s some good news: An annual festival lets you experience the foods of India — but it’s right in our backyard.

The annual Foods of India event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Springhouse Middle School in South Whitehall Township. The festival, organized by the Indian American Association of the Lehigh Valley, has been been running for more than three decades, offering the flavors of India.

The main draw is all the amazing food. Many regions of India will be represented through food, and each region has its own flavor. (India is deliciously diverse.)

You’ll find vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine from restaurants and home vendors. Taste popular dishes such as chicken tikka masala, seekh kabab, chicken biryani, goat biryani, shahi paneer, puri channe, masala dosa, idli vadda and gobi Manchurian.

Along with all the food, you can enjoy crafts, Indian music, a magic show and face-painting. Vendors will sell Indian fashion, art, henna/mehndi, jewelry and more.

A portion of proceeds benefits Meals on Wheels.

DETAILS

Foods of India

What: Annual event spotlighting India's food and culture

When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Springhouse Middle School, 1200 Springhouse Road, South Whitehall Township.

How much: $1 admission. Pay each vendor cash for what you buy or purchase tickets to buy your food. (1 ticket = $1)

Info: iaalv.org

