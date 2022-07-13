Foodja Expands to Dallas, Partners With Local Restaurants to Offer Professional Workplace Delivery





Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodja , the country’s leading workplace restaurant delivery platform, has expanded to the Dallas market, providing professional meal delivery from local restaurants to offices throughout Dallas County. As a purpose-built platform and service, Foodja was developed exclusively to meet the unique needs of workplaces.

“Companies have different ordering needs. Their orders are larger and more complex, and most platforms just aren’t designed for them,” said Steve Sprinkle, founder and CEO of Foodja. “Companies are looking for live, local customer service and professional drivers to deliver large orders accurately and on-time. That’s our specialty.”

Foodja’s network of highly vetted professional drivers have extensive food handling experience and utilize the proper equipment to maintain food quality when transporting large orders. With the correct catering equipment, including carts and commercial quality thermal bags, these professional drivers not only ensure that orders are delivered on time, but arrive with care for a superior workplace meal experience.

Foodja offers two products to meet the needs of workplace orders – Foodja Cafe, and Foodja Catering.

Foodja Cafe, a workplace amenity, allows each employee to order their own customized meal from a rotating list of local restaurants. Available for companies with 50-20,000 employees, Foodja Cafe gives employees the option to satisfy cravings during all meal periods including breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, seven days a week. Employees receive a text notification when their meal has arrived so they can pick up their individually packaged and labeled order from the designated Foodja kiosk located inside or outside of their office.

Foodja Catering is the second product and is designed for occasional meetings and events with immediate or scheduled delivery. With the Foodja Catering on-demand service, companies can easily cater lunch meetings, trainings, or departmental events for 2-2,000 employees with meals served group-style or in individual packaging with complimentary place settings.

Foodja is currently in partnership with thousands of local restaurants in Dallas including Pei Wei Asian Kitchen offering an authentic Asian-inspired menu of bold flavors and premium ingredients; Dallas-based franchise Bread Zeppelin known for reimagined sandwiches made with locally baked artisan baguettes stuffed with customized and freshly prepared chopped salads; McAlister’s Deli serving craveable sandwiches, spuds and salads; Fuzzy’s Taco Shop with Tex-Mex favorites like the Brisket Burrito Bowl, Baja tacos and chips and queso; Slim Chickens famous for Southern-style, hand-breaded chicken tenders; and Coolgreens with a fresh and healthy chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches.

Offering an average check of 10 times the size of most platforms, Foodja’s restaurant partners benefit from the larger orders and opportunity to market their menus in front of new customers. “What I love about Foodja is that it introduces our food to a new set of customers and encourages them to visit our restaurant in their free time,” commented Benny Farzad, franchise owner of three Coolgreens locations in the Dallas area. “Most orders are also picked up at a pre-scheduled time before peak lunch hours which is convenient for our team.”

To learn more about Foodja Cafe and Catering visit Foodja.com .

About Foodja

Foodja is the industry leading restaurant delivery platform for work.

Foodja’s innovative platform allows employers and employees to receive professional, contact-free delivery at work from their favorite local restaurants.

Thousands of companies, including Sony, Activision, YouTube, and Amazon trust the Foodja platform to provide workplace meals to their employees.

In addition to modernizing the way people order food at work, Foodja also believes in giving back to the community. Foodja donates a portion of profits to fight food and housing instability so vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food and reliable shelter.

Foodja currently serves modern workplaces throughout California, Arizona, and Texas – and will be expanding to additional markets throughout the United States.

