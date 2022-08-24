Foodja Cafe Expands to the Bay Area, Offers Employers New Lunch Benefit Through Partnerships with Local Restaurants





San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodja , the country’s leading workplace restaurant delivery platform, has expanded their Foodja Cafe product to the Bay Area, providing a professional meal service connecting local restaurants with offices throughout the region. As a purpose-built platform and service, Foodja was developed exclusively to meet the unique needs of companies and can accommodate businesses from 20-20,000 employees.

“Employers that are competing for employees need a lunch program to attract and retain top-level talent and get them excited about coming into the office,” said Steve Sprinkle, founder and CEO of Foodja. “Companies that have a modern lunch program for employees where they can select their own meals from local restaurants have the advantage when it comes to hiring and retaining.”

Foodja Cafe allows each individual to order their own customized meal from a rotating list of local restaurants. Employees can order from the entire restaurant menu and can place orders as late as 11:00 a.m. for lunch. Employees receive a text notification when their meal arrives, notifying them to pick up their individually packaged and labeled order from a designated Foodja kiosk in their office or break room. Foodja Cafe is available during all meal periods including breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, seven days a week.

“Foodja Café has really taken off in the Bay Area,” commented Sprinkle. “It’s common for employers in the Bay Area to offer lunch to their employees through a catering or “club” service, but these older programs fall short on variety or customization. That’s where Foodja comes in. With Foodja Cafe, employees can place their own customized meal from popular local restaurants, order from the entire restaurant menu, and customize their order. Also, cut-off times for lunches are as late as 11:00am. We check all the boxes.”

Foodja Cafe works with any employer budget. Companies can choose to pay for an entire meal or any portion of a meal. Employers can also have different budgets for different meal periods or different budgets for different team members.

“Benefits like health insurance are important, but they don’t build culture or get people to come into the office,” commented Sprinkle. “There’s nothing more exciting than coming into the office, looking at what you can order and planning your week around what’s for lunch.”

Foodja is currently partnering with thousands of local restaurants in the Bay Area including Starbird Chicken , a fast-casual fried chicken joint offering sustainably sourced, all-natural, antibiotic-free fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings; Boston-based franchise, Wahlburgers founded by actor, Mark Wahlberg and his family, known for an All-American menu of hamburgers, fries, tater tots, milkshakes and more; Dumpling Garden serving high-quality Asian food; Sancho’s Taqueria , an authentic Mexican eatery home to favorites like the Baja Style Fish Tacos and Carnitas Burritos; Fambrini’s Cafe , a family-owned cafe specializing in gourmet sandwiches, grain bowls and salads; and Rangoon Ruby offering a menu of Asian-Burmese cuisine ranging from noodles and pad thai to an array of curries, chicken and shrimp biryani, and more.

Offering an average check of ten times the size of most platforms, Foodja has been popular with local restaurants. Foodja Café orders are also scheduled up to two weeks in advance with the restaurant, which allows them to properly staff and prepare for the orders.

