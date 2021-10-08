Foodie Franchises Portfolio Grows to (8) Emerging Food Brands

Johns Island, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gregory George, the Founder of Foodie Franchises, announced the roll out of eight emerging food franchises. After 20 plus years specializing in food franchises George knew there was need for new and innovative food franchises to get noticed so he created FoodieFranchises.com where entrepreneurs can go and review the hottest food franchises in the country.

Foodie Franchises portfolio includes:

The Peach Cobbler Factory

(Dessert Bar)

Healthy James Meal Prep

(Healthy Lifestyle Restaurant)

FoodChing

(Food and Drink Delivery)

Cru Lounge

(Lifestyle Lounge)

The Dolly Llama

(Ice Cream & Waffle Shop)

Original Hot Dog Factory

(Hot Dog Joint)

The Bagel Nook

(Bagel Shop)

Buena Papa Fry Bar

(French Fry Bar)

Foodie Franchises is the one stop shop to successful food franchising.

At Foodie Franchises they make dreams a reality! Foodie Franchises mission is to use their extensive knowledge in franchising to not only help potential food franchisees find the right business for them but also assist aspiring or established food franchisors create a well rounded and successful franchise company.

About Foodie Franchises

Foodie Franchises was founded in Johns Island, SC in 2021 by Greg George, a twenty five year veteran in the food franchise business. Foodie Franchises has a strong portfolio of brands that require a low startup investment and a quick ROI. The company has everything under one roof from the brands themself to marketing, real estate and site selection services, bank financing, operations and training and general support.

Contact:

Greg George

Founder/CEO

Foodie Franchises

910-228-1995

