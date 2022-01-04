Foodie Franchises Continues Expanding Portfolio of Emerging Food Brands

Charleston, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodie Franchises CEO and Founder Greg George announces the addition of BK Lobster Seafood Bar to the company’s portfolio of emerging food franchises.

The company has been looking to invest into the lobster space since 2019 and BK Lobster Seafood Bar fit the exact business model Foodie Franchises was looking for.

With eleven corporate stores and three franchise stores the timing to scale was right. Foodie Franchises investment into the company will allow the brand to scale easily on markets where Foodie Franchises already has real estate, distribution and knows how to create quick brand awareness.

Foodie Franchises has a stellar lineup of emerging food franchises.

About Foodie Franchises

Founded in Charleston , SC in 2021, Foodie Franchises specializes in the development of emerging food franchises. The company invests heavily into emerging brands with a track record of success. Foodie Franchises niche is startup or younger brands that are yet to be fully developed. The company has built multiple companies from small to large and in some cases have made the brands they invest in an overnight success! For more information, please visit www.foodiefranchises.com .

