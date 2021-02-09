FoodChing Taps Michael Bennett as CEO

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) FoodChing co-founders Dennis McKinley and Greg George have appointed Michael Bennett as President and CEO of what is the franchise industries first ever food and drink delivery franchise.

With the restaurant industry changing daily and the explosive food delivery business at an all time high FoodChing has plans to scale quicker with locally owned and operated entities. The company is poised for massive growth and to take its position as a market leader that provides the services for lower fees both to restaurants and also consumers.

The startup investment includes a minimal franchise fee of $9900.00 per market, $20,000.00 for marketing and promotional items and the business is ready to go under $30,000.00. The company also charges no formal royalties or advertising fees.

The company plans to launch ten major markets and twenty five sub-markets in March, 2021:

Louisville, KY

Greater Atlanta, GA

Wilmington, NC

Cleveland, OH

Charlotte, NC

Crystal Coast, NC

Charleston, SC

Raleigh, NC

Knoxville, TN

Indianapolis, IN

The company plans on a minimum of 100 markets in total to be opened in 2021.

About FoodChing

Founded in Atlanta, NC in 2020. FoodChing was founded by Dennis McKinley, Greg George with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands via franchising. FoodChing’s main focus is on offering food and drink delivery services at fees that both restaurants and consumers will save money.

Contact:

Greg George

FoodChing

Co-Founder/Director of Scale

910-228-1995

Opportunity@EmergingFoodFranchises.com

