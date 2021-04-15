Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) FoodChing co-founders Greg George, Dennis McKinley and company CEO Michael Bennet announce the company plans to launch their national food and drink franchise in Mid-May.

With the restaurant industry changing daily and the explosive food delivery business at an all time high FoodChing has plans to scale quicker with locally owned and operated entities. The company is poised for massive growth and to take its position as a market leader that provides the services for lower fees both to restaurants and also consumers.

The startup investment includes a minimal franchise fee of $2495.00 per market, $20,000.00 for marketing and promotional items and the business is ready to go under $25,000.00. The company also charges no formal royalties or advertising fees. FoodChing is the first ever national food delivery franchise.

The company plans to launch in 40 major and sub markets in May, 2021.

Louisville, KY

Greater Atlanta, GA

Wilmington, NC

Cleveland, OH

Charlotte, NC

Crystal Coast, NC

Charleston, SC

Raleigh, NC

Knoxville, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Dallas,TX

Memphis, TN

Penescola,FL

Tampa,FL

Orlando,FL

South Jersey,NJ

Asheville, NC

Rock Hill, SC

Jacksonville, NC

San Antonio, TX

Mt. Pleasant, SC

San Diego, CA

The company plans on a minimum of 100 markets in total to be opened in 2021.

About FoodChing

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2020. FoodChing was founded by Dennis McKinley, Greg George with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands via franchising. FoodChing’s main focus is on offering food and drink delivery services at fees that both restaurants and consumers will save money.

Contact:

Greg George

FoodChing

Co-Founder/Director of Scale

910-228-1995

Opportunity@EmergingFoodFranchises.com

The post FoodChing Food & Drink Delivery Launches in 40 Major Markets first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.