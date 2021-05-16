FoodChing Food & Drink Delivery Disrupting Market with FREE DELIVERY

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) FoodChing co-founders Greg George, Dennis McKinley and company CEO Michael Bennet announce the company plans to offer delivery service to all U.S. restaurants free of charge.

With the restaurant industry changing daily and the explosive food delivery business at an all time high FoodChing has plans to scale quicker with locally owned and operated entities. The company is poised for massive growth and to take its position as a market leader that provides the free service to restaurants and also saving consumers money.

The company is rapidly expanding via franchising.

The startup investment includes a minimal franchise fee of $2495.00 per market. The company also charges no formal royalties or advertising fees. FoodChing is the first ever national food delivery franchise.

The company plans to launch in 40 major and sub markets in June, 2021.

Louisville, KY

Greater Atlanta, GA

Wilmington, NC

Cleveland, OH

Charlotte, NC

Crystal Coast, NC

Charleston, SC

Raleigh, NC

Knoxville, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Dallas,TX

Memphis, TN

Penescola,FL

Tampa,FL

Orlando,FL

South Jersey,NJ

Asheville, NC

Rock Hill, SC

Jacksonville, NC

San Antonio, TX

Pleasant, SC

San Diego, CA

The company plans on a minimum of 100 markets in total to be opened in 2021.

About FoodChing

Founded in Atlanta, NC in 2020. FoodChing was founded by Dennis McKinley, Greg George with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands via franchising. FoodChing’s main focus is on offering food and drink delivery services free to restaurants and also save consumers money. For more information, please visit www.foodching.com .

Contact:

Greg George

FoodChing

Co-Founder/Director of Scale

910-228-1995

Opportunity@EmergingFoodFranchises.com

