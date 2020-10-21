FoodChing Food and Drink Delivery Service Expanding Nationally

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) FoodChing Food and Drink delivery service is set to expand to include 300 new markets starting in late 2020.

FoodChing is the first food and drink delivery service to grow via franchising. With the popularity of food delivery being at an all time high, the company believes that their business model will be the choice of many owner/operators of restaurants and bars across the country. The companies focus is on saving restaurants money with lower fees along with saving the consumer market money. It’s a win-win experience for all.

The company has owner/operators ready to launch in the following markets.

OPENING MARKETS 2020

Charlotte, NC

Atlanta, GA

Louisville, KY

Cleveland, OH

Charleston, SC

Memphis, TN

Dallas, TX

Crystal Coast, NC

Knoxville, TN

Rock Hill/Ft. Mill, SC

Raleigh/Wake Forest, NC

Cincinnati, OH

St. Thomas/St. John, U.S.V.I.

The startup investment for a FoodChing franchise is approximately $25,000.00 and includes the franchise fee. With FoodChing, the drivers are self employed and paid by the consumers. There is no inventory involved and the only requirements needed are a basic tablet, a go getter mindset, great marketer skills, and the will to build a great business.

Co-Founder Greg George stated, “We already know the food service business and understand the economics of the food and drink delivery business”. Our model is set up to save restaurants and bars a great deal of money while providing legendary customer service for the end user. The franchise model will also will allow existing food service operators to get into the delivery business service for themselves by operating their own delivery company.

With lower commissions from restaurants/bars and lower delivery fees, FoodChing is set to stir up a multi-billion dollar industry that has been charging 30%-50% delivery fees.

About FoodChing

Founded in Charlotte,NC in 2020, FoodChing offers food and drink delivery services in cities throughout the country. The company is expanding via franchising in the United States and Internationally. For more information visit: https://linktr.ee/franchisegenies

Contact:

Greg George

FoodChing

Co-Founder/U.S. Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Rainmaker@FranchiseGenies.com

