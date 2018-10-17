Food truck festivals in Easton and Poconos

If you are into food trucks, this is a good weekend for you. Two food truck festivals will offer you great eats.

On Saturday and Sunday is the Pocono Food Truck Festival at Shawnee Mountain, which doubles as an art festival.

About 25 trucks will be on hand. They include Sherri's Crab Cakes, Aaron's Tacos, Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels, House of Cupcakes, The Brownie Bar and more. Festival attendees can vote for the best food truck.

The seventh annual Art on the Mountain Art Show & Sale will feature more than 65 painters, crafters, photographers, sculptors and more.

There's also live music - Junior's Wailing and 237 on Saturday and Flyin' Blind and Pocono Duo & the Law on Sunday - as well as children's entertainment.

The fest runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Advance admission is $9, one day; $15, two days; $7.50, ages 5-12, one day; $15, two days. On-site admission is $12.50, one day; $17, two days; $8.50, ages 5-12, one day; $17, two days.

Info: shawneemt.com.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, the Greater Lehigh Valley Mobile Food Alliance presents the Easton Food Truck Festival on Larry Holmes Drive between Third and Northampton streets by Scott Park.

It features about 25 trucks, including Bob BQ Sliders & Sides, Take a Taco, Stuffed to the Grills, Trixies Treats, Cactus Blue, Fired Up Flatbreads and more. Craft beer will be available.

Music includes Stinkin Badges and Avenue 16.

Admission to this one is free. Info: facebook.com.

-Jodi Duckett