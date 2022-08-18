Food Tech Innovator HUNGRY Again Places on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Backed by celebrity investors and fueled by industry-disrupting technology, HUNGRY ranked No.1218 on the 5,000-company list, joining the likes of past winners such as Pandora, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other successful brands.

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) HUNGRY , the disruptive food tech marketplace that provides Corporate America with amazing food & event solutions from top local chefs and restaurants, has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies for the second consecutive year. It’s an incredible feat for a company focused on the corporate catering & events, especially given the last 2 ½ years with the COVID pandemic.

This year, HUNGRY came in at No. 1,218 on the 5,000-company list, making it part of the top 25% percent. Winning companies will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, Oct. 19-21 in Phoenix.

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list , produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data in order to recognize 5,000 of the country’s most booming private businesses. The global acknowledgement that comes with inclusion on the list gives businesses like HUNGRY the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent.

“We were completely blown away when HUNGRY debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021, so to repeat that achievement again in 2022 is just an amazing accomplishment for our exceptional team,” said HUNGRY Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Grass. “We’ve moved beyond a pandemic success story and have turbocharged our business into a whole new realm.”

Back in 2019, HUNGRY was poised for greatness and growing at triple digit rates. When COVID hit, revenues were crushed, and but the company quickly launched new service lines and rebounded quickly. Now more than triple the size of it’s pre-COVID businesses, HUNGRY is breaking sales records on a monthly basis in May 2022 completed the acquisition of healthy and clean snack foods company NatureBox , HUNGRY’s third major acquisition in as many years.

The company hopes that this new mark of success will reinforce clients’ decisions to place their trust in HUNGRY. With this achievement, HUNGRY is more motivated than ever to provide its clients with best-in-class services and remain dedicated to improving lives through food.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY , the disruptive food-tech marketplace that provides businesses with amazing food solutions from top local chefs and restaurants, was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani, and Jeff Grass. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a growing national footprint serving over 15 major markets, HUNGRY has rapidly disrupted the $60-billion corporate food and events market with its curated office food & delivery solutions as well as live and virtual experiences. HUNGRY is laser-focused on improving the lives of the chefs, clients, and communities it serves, donating over 1 million meals to people in need through its Fighting Hunger program and actively promoting environmental sustainability through its catering operations. HUNGRY’s notable investors include Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Ndamukong Suh, Walter Robb and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai as well as leading venture investors Sands Capital Ventures, Motley Fool Ventures and Evolution VC Partners. In addition to Washington, D.C., HUNGRY has operations in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, South Florida, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle. For more information, visit TryHungry.com and HungryVX.com .

