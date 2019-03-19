Food notes: Virginia Beer Co. getting ready to party

Virginia Beer Co. is throwing itself a birthday party on Saturday.

The brewery at 401 Second St. in Williamsburg will celebrate turning three years old with a day of music, games, food and, of course, beer. The event runs from noon to 9 p.m.

A standard $10 admission ticket includes a souvenir koozie and a first pour. Additional drink tickets will be sold. Those who want to enjoy the event without imbibing can buy a $5 “designated driver” ticket. Advance tickets are available at virginiabeerco.com.

Saturday’s event will feature some new beers and some old favorites, as well as 16-ounce cans of Virginia Beer Co.’s popular IPA Free Verse variants. Paul’s Deli, DoG Street Pub, Old City Barbecue and Blue Talon Bistro will serve up food.

A full day of live music will culminate with a performance by Super Doppler, the local band that’s just returning from a tour and a performance at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Virginia Beer Co. also has lined up Good Shot Judy for 6 p.m. Friday, and Brasswinds (unplugged) at noon Sunday at its annual “Hangover Brunch.”

That Sunday event will include the release of a City Plus Coffee Porter, featuring cold brew from Aromas.

For information, call 757-378-2903.

Some results

At the Peninsula Fine Arts Center’s recent Artini fundraiser, the top prizes went to Gallina Grasso and Schlesinger’s. The annual event invites local mixologists to present their most creative martinis.

The panel of judges favored the Bolle from Gallina Grasso, made with lemon, mint, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, prosecco and vodka. The people’s choice award went to Schlesinger’s prickly pear martini, which features ginger beer and prosecco. The judges also chose a top food item served at Artini — a beef tostada from Juan’s topped with guacamole, corn and salsa.

Meanwhile, at the recent History Bites event at the Mariners’ Museum — which featured food items inspired by recipes from the mid-19th century — Creative Catering of Virginia won two awards for its “Nice Little Dish of Beef,” which was presented on a scallop shell. That dish was the judges’ favorite in presentation, and was deemed the most historically accurate dish based on the recipe provided by the museum.

The judges picked Gourmet Gang’s “Chowder, a Sea Dish” for best taste. The people’s choice selections were Chef by Design Catering Company, entree; Catering Service, soup or side; and Cooking Lady Catering, dessert.

Busch Gardens

When the Busch Gardens Williamsburg theme park opens for the season on Saturday, you will not find any polystyrene foam dinnerware products — bowls, plates and trays — at its food spots.

In a news release, the park said the company-wide shift away from polystyrene, which is resistant to decomposition, is part of Busch’s dedication to animals and the environment.

Meal and a movie

The local Cinema Cafe chain is planning to open its sixth Hampton Roads location at Obici Place on Main Street in Suffolk. The Suffolk Economic Development Authority approved the plans last week.

The chain — with a location in Hampton and two each in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake — offers first-run movies plus casual restaurant and bar services. Customers can dine while they watch their films. Plans call for the Suffolk theater to have as many as eight screens and open in three years.

Cinema Cafe is also opening a theater outside of Hampton Roads — in Chester — next year.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.