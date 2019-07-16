Food notes: VEDeat offers healthy breakfast and lunch options at City Center

VEDeat has opened at Newport News’ City Center, bringing breakfast and lunch back to the former home of The Lunch Bell.

The bakery and restaurant focuses on healthy fare made from scratch, combining old favorites like French toast and omelettes with vegetarian, vegan and fusion dishes.

Owner Praju Sapkota, a native of Nepal who moved to the U.S. at age 11, said one of her favorite dishes dates back to her childhood — chatamari, a rice flour pancake with ground chicken and an egg, seasoned and ready to be dipped in a tomato sauce.

“We’re trying to incorporate some healthier foods, but foods that still taste good,” Sapkota said. “We use the freshest ingredients and we make everything by hand.”

Already drawing attention on the menu is VEDeat’s “gypsy toast,” which is brioche stuffed with mascarpone and/or fruit and griddled.

VEDeat opened on July 4. It hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, and 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Breakfast and lunch are served throughout.

“We’re hoping for the breakfast crowd,” Sapkota said. “We’d love it if some of the Lunch Bell’s regular customers will stick around. We think they’ll like what we’ve got.”

VEDeat is at 694 Town Center Drive. For information: 757-873-3089.

Burger love

The McDonald’s restaurant at 1131 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton, at the corner of Coliseum and Mercury, will team up on Saturday with local R&B singer K’bana Blaq for a “Love Over Hate Day” promotion.

The community event will feature giveaways, face painting, children’s activities and music. Blaq, a solo artist and vocalist for The Fuzz Band, is also a community activist, an author and an artist.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hop Time closes

Hop Time, the growler filling station in Village Square at Kiln Creek, York County, closed last week after almost three years of providing local craft beers.

“Business has slowed down dramatically in the last year, and the lease is up,” owner Derek Ryan said. “I just figured it was time to figure out something else to do.”

The shop also sold infused olive oils and vinegars and found a solid customer base for a while before the local growler market became more saturated, Ryan said.

“I have no regrets,” Ryan said. “I met a lot of cool people.”

