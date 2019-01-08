Food notes: Taste of Smithfield goes for a lighter touch

Taste of Smithfield has expanded its menu to include more healthy options, and will next expand its bar to feature craft cocktails.

The restaurant — which specializes in regional tastes including locally produced pork products — debuted its “Skinny Pig” menu over the weekend. It features a “power salad” with a homemade blueberry vinaigrette, a chicken-and-veggie bowl, fresh mahi-mahi tacos and a petite filet mignon topped with chimichurri.

“Our bosses at Smithfield Foods asked if we could add some dishes that weren’t so heavy and so Southern,” said general manager Scott Horne. “We thought it was a great opportunity.”

A year ago, Horne said the restaurant had a slow start to 2018 — a massive road project affected traffic on Main Street. He is hoping the new menu items will provide some momentum for what he says was a strong December.

Meanwhile, the next project will be to expand to a full bar. Taste of Smithfield already offers a selection of local beers and wines, but soon it will be serving craft cocktails.

Horne said construction of the new bar should happen by the end of the month, and he hopes to have the liquor license and other details finalized by mid-February.

“The cocktail menu will change just like our food menu,” he said. “When cherries are available locally, we can brandy them and put them in Manhattans. I’ve got grapes that grow wild on my farm, so when they’re available we can press them and serve gin and juice. Whenever there’s an opportunity to use local products, we try to do that.”

Look for more information at tasteofsmithfield.com.

Italian, done fresh

Lucano’s Pasta Italian held its grand opening last week in New Kent County, offering traditional homemade dishes.

The restaurant is located in the Eltham community (18940 Motel Drive), in the space left vacant when the Farmer’s Daughter restaurant closed last summer. The owner, Alex Amaya, also operates El Ranchero in West Point.

Amaya told the Tidewater Review the restaurant will focus on fresh pasta but will also serve pizza, subs and other sandwiches, as well as salads and desserts.

Mexican switch

La Tolteca, a fixture for Mexican food in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake, has closed its doors and will be replaced by the city’s second Nacho Grande. (The first operates on Hanbury Road.) A recorded phone message at the restaurant on Taylor Road projects that Nacho Grande could open “in the next three or four weeks.”

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.