Food notes: Stuft debuts its $5 happy hour menu

Stuft in Hampton is getting happier.

The Phoebus fusion restaurant has debuted its long-planned happy hour menu, with several $5 appetizer dishes that will be served 2-6 p.m. weekdays.

The fare is in keeping with Stuft’s creativity, with offerings such as General Tso’s nachos, bulgogi cheesesteak eggrolls, a “big fat Greek taco” stuffed with gyro meat, and pew pew shrimp breaded with Doritos tortilla chips.

The menu also offers standard happy hour fare such as smoked chicken wings, fries with beer cheese and churros to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Stuft is located at 24 N. Mallory St. in Hampton.

Party on the hill

Wharf Hill Brewing Co. in downtown Smithfield has a New Year’s Eve party planned, with live music, a pig ball drop (of course) at midnight and a champagne toast.

There is no cover charge, the hors d’oeurves are free, and — for those who have to drive a ways to get there — the nearby Hampton Inn is providing rooms at a discounted rate for those attending the Wharf Hill shindig.

The brewery offers a wide selection of craft beers and a menu featuring creative takes on comfort food. The New Year’s Eve party goes from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For info, call 757-357-7100.

New in New Kent

The Trojan Grill opens in New Kent County this week, taking its name from the nickname of the local high school’s sports teams. It’s a soft opening for now, with a grand opening planned for next Wednesday.

The Tidewater Review reports that the grill will serve a traditional menu heavy on sandwiches and burgers, occupying the space in Maidstone Village that has been vacant since Aspen Burger closed last year. It is operated by Greg Guy and Carson Diaz, who have considerable restaurant experience in the Richmond area.

According to the Review, the restaurant will wear its community pride very openly — with high school athletic jerseys on the wall and barrels from the New Kent Winery as part of the decor.

