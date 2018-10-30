Food notes: Shoofly Dairy Bar ready to brave the cold

There is no such thing as "too cold for ice cream."

Beth and David Hertzler believe that, and they believe their customers at the Shoofly Dairy Bar in Williamsburg agree.

The soft-serve ice cream stand, surrounded by a patio full of tables and chairs, opened a year ago and stayed open throughout the winter.

"For practice," Beth Hertzler says, even though conventional wisdom suggests most people won't eat ice cream outdoors in cold weather.

After marking Shoofly's first anniversary in early October, the Hertzlers made clear that they plan to stay open year round. They may benefit from the recent closure of Williamsburg's only Dairy Queen, which went out of business recently after more than 20 years. That void could bring soft-serve devotees to Shoofly, which features the standard vanilla, chocolate and a "swirl" of the two.

The Hertzlers also serve homemade pies - shoofly (of course) and Whoopie Pies, both made from Pennsylvania Dutch recipes learned from David's Mennonite family. Beth Hertzler stresses that all of their sweet treats are made naturally.

"We get our ice cream directly from a creamery that uses cows that are grass-fed and pasture-raised," she said. "The ingredients are pure and natural. And we make all of the pies ourselves. What we want to bring to our community is healthier desserts."

Shoofly Dairy Bar is at 7127 Merrimac Trail and opens at 1 p.m. daily. It closes at 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. Sundays.

Craft beer festivals

The Beer on the Beach festival will be held at Buckroe Beach Park in Hampton from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring musical performances by The Bobby Blackhat Band and Unleaded.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate ($10 for non-drinking admission). More than 20 craft beers will be available.

Proceeds will benefit the Center for Child and Family Services and the Buckroe Improvement League. The rain date is Sunday.

For information: 757-810-7478, villageevents.org.

Also this weekend, the Imbibe Craft Beer and Arts Festival will come to Virginia Beach on Sunday. The event will be at the Virginia Beach Field House, 2020 Landstown Centre Drive, starting at 2 p.m.

The event - for ages 21 and older - will feature live music, food trucks, a "game zone" and distinctive items from local and regional artisans. There will also be a "Brew U" craft beer education stage for those who want to learn. And of course, more than 100 craft brews to sample.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $75 for VIP early admission (1 p.m.). There is also a "corporate chalet" ticket for $3,500 that provides VIP tickets for as many as 30 guests and other benefits.

For information, visit imbibeva.com.

Same as the first

Tony Hilario, proprietor of TJ's Sports Tavern in Newport News, is working to create a second location in Poquoson. He has taken over the space that was formerly occupied by George's Restaurant on Wythe Creek Road, and will reopen it as TJ's II.

"I've already got one," Hilario said. "I might as well have another."

He does not have an opening date scheduled, but would like to open doors by the end of November. He said his goal is to make TJ's II as close as possible to the original location.

Veer voting

Veer Magazine has launched the voting for its annual Golden Tap Awards for local breweries and beers. Online voting is open through Nov. 6 at veermag.com.

Gold, silver and bronze medals in 50 categories - determined by a combination of reader votes and a panel of experts - will be presented in a ceremony on Dec. 11 at O'Connor Brewing in Norfolk. Proceeds will benefit Hope House Foundation.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.