Food notes: Purple beers for a good cause

More than a dozen local craft breweries on the Peninsula and in South Hampton Roads plan to make special purple brews to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

June is designated for awareness of the disease, and the Southeastern Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is coordinating a Purple Brew Passport for a Cause. Each brewery will designate one of its beers — whether a new creation or an existing one — as its purple “ALZ” beer for June, and $1 of each pour will go to the regional chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Throughout the month, residents can pick up a “passport” at participating locations and get it stamped as they sample purple beers at other spots. Fill up your passport and you can be eligible for a drawing to win a gift basket.

Participating breweries are: Oozlefinch and Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Hampton; Tradition in Newport News; Alewerks and Billsburg in the Williamsburg area; Bearded Bird, Coelacanth, O’Connor and Bold Mariner in Norfolk; Pleasure House, Smartmouth and Wasserhund in Virginia Beach; Big Ugly in Chesapeake; Legend and MoMac in Portsmouth; and Brick & Mortar in Suffolk.

The promotion will end with a wrap party at Big Ugly on July 20, with all of the specialty beers on tap at one spot. For information, call the regional chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association at 757-459-2405.

Very, very veggie

Healthy Eatz, a vegetarian and vegan restaurant, has opened in Newport News and features a menu designed to have broad appeal.

The menu is entirely plant-based, with no meat, poultry or seafood. Its items include pizzas, tacos, quesadillas, burgers, Sidewinder fries and a specialty 15-bean soup.

Healthy Eatz, 12838 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. For information: 757-243-2666.

Waiting for Guy

A month ago, Hampton and Guy Fieri announced that the celebrity chef would open two new restaurants — including his first eponymous pizza parlor — at Power Plant in June.

A spokesperson for Fieri said there is no official word on an opening date for Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor and Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint, both of which will be located between PBR and Bass Pro Shops.

The taco restaurant will be patterned after one Fieri debuted in Kansas City earlier this year. The pizza parlor will be brand new, and he has given no specifics about how he will make it distinctive. Because it is his first such eatery, we’re guessing Fieri will be on hand for the opening next month.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.