Food notes: Popular soul food restaurant now open for breakfast again

Polly’s Restaurant, a popular purveyor of homemade soul food on the Peninsula, expanded its hours this month to include breakfast.

The restaurant is now open for breakfast 7-11 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 4024 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. Owner LaToya Swittenberg-Johnson said the decision was a throwback to the original restaurant she opened with her mother, Polly, in 1998.

Swittenberg-Johnson closed the restaurant on Kecoughtan Road a few years ago after her mother’s death, and when she reopened it at its new location she served lunch only.

“Our customers have been asking about breakfast,” she said. “A lot of them are people who used to come to our restaurant starting in 1998. We have very loyal customers. So it seemed like time to bring back breakfast.”

The breakfast menu is standard diner fare — omelets, pancakes, chicken and waffles, home fried potatoes, and fish and grits. For information: 757-224-6067, facebook.com/PollysSoulFood.

‘Chopped’ champ

Tracy Richardson of LickinLipps Catering in Hampton was awarded first place from both the audience and the judges at a cooking competition at the Boys and Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula in Hampton. The event was a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club.

In an event patterned after TV’s “Chopped,” the competing local chefs made appetizers, entrees and desserts. The audience voted on their favorite, giving Richardson the “people’s choice” award for a savory spread made with spinach and artichoke. The judges also chose her appetizer, entree and dessert as the best overall meal.

Richardson donated her $50 prize back to the Boys and Girls Club. The fundraiser brought in $750 and seven boxes of donated food.

New brewery?

Beale’s Brewery celebrated its two-year anniversary over the weekend in Bedford — and in two more years, it may be celebrating the opening of a second location in York County.

The website for Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development Inc. lists Beale’s East as a 4,000-square-foot, $1 million project with a target completion date of spring 2021. The description: “The design style of Beale’s Yorktown will draw from the working waterfront architecture to create a maritime modern aesthetic and feel that speaks to the culture and history of the region. The brewpub will feature a no-frills, seafood-oriented menu.”

Subs are here

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened its latest local location last week at the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center in Hampton. It is the first Jersey Mike’s on the Peninsula, joining one in Williamsburg and several in South Hampton Roads.

The sandwich shop is at 109 Coliseum Crossing and can take orders at 757-964-6229 or at jerseymikes.com.

