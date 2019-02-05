Food notes: Oyster roast in Newport News will benefit Kiwanis

The Greater Hilton Kiwanis Club will hold an oyster roast fundraiser 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Cozzy’s Comedy Club, 9700 Warwick Blvd., Newport News.

Lorain Cosgrave, owner of Cozzy’s and an active supporter of the Kiwanis, said it was created this year as simply another fundraiser to allow the group to help local children.

Guests will be able to buy a half-dozen oysters — steamed or raw from the Daily Oyster Co. of Seaford — for $9.

“These are native Virginia bay oysters, taken out of the water the day before the event,” Cosgrave said. “You don’t get a lot fresher than that. They’ll have a little brininess to them, but not too much — just right.”

Cosgrave said Cozzy’s will feature other specials on food and “happy hour prices” on other items. Live music will be provided by Miss Clairol and the Cocktail Weenies.

For information: 757-595-2800 or cozzys.com.

VLM fundraiser

The Virginia Living Museum host its 14th annual Bacchus Wine and Food Festival 7-10 p.m. Friday.

The museum will close at 2 p.m. Friday to prepare for the event, according to a news release from spokeswoman Judy Triska.

The Bacchus Wine and Food Festival is the largest fundraiser for the Newport News museum. Several wines and local craft beers, and food from local restaurants will highlight the event. The musical headliner is Matt Lockhart Party band, with several other acts performing and the museum’s exhibits will be open as well.

VIP access begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125. Tickets to the main event are $70. Attendees must be 21 or older. More information and tickets are available at thevlm.org/visit/your-visit/tickets or call 757-595-1900.

Statewide food drive

The “Commissioners and Cans” Food and Fund Drive, a new statewide initiative, is collecting donations for food banks around Virginia. The promotion runs through Feb. 15.

Newport News commissioner of revenue Tiffany Boyle helped launch the program. City and county revenue offices around the state will compete to see which can collect the most “food and funds” donations for their local food banks.

Donations can be made at participating offices or at fbvp.convio.net/commissioners.

Restaurant week

Smithfield restaurant week runs through Saturday, with eateries offering $10-$15 lunch specials and $20-$30 dinner specials.

Some of the most popular spots in the Historic District are taking part, such as Smithfield Station, Smithfield Inn, Taste of Smithfield and Wharf Hill Brewing. The list includes places outside the district and in neighboring Carrollton, such as Captain Chuck-a-Mucks and Napoli e Ristorante Italiano.

For more details and a list of restaurants: genuinesmithfieldva.com.

New Taste

The local chain Taste — which specializes in sandwiches and specialty foods — will open its ninth location in Hampton Roads this year at Virginia Beach’s Town Center.

The restaurant will be at the corner of Commerce and Market streets, near the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. No opening date has been set.

Taste was founded in Virginia Beach in 1973. For information: taste.online.

