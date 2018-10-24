Food notes: Oyster roast at the golf course

Fairways BBQ and Grill, Mark Baldwin’s new restaurant on the golf course at beautiful Newport News Park, will hold an oyster roast from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

Baldwin said he hopes to make it a regular event at Fairways.

The restaurant will be serving York River oysters supplied by the local grower Oysters Rock. They will be served raw and roasted, with a cucumber-ginger mignonette sauce, as well as oysters Rockefeller and fried oysters. Clam chowder and hush puppies will be added to the regular menu for this event.

Some of the proceeds will go to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Oysters Rock is adding an educational element as well — a large aquarium filled with bay water and loaded with oysters, so guests can witness the important role the oyster population plays in cleaning the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Shells from the event will be recycled by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

To make reservations, call 757-243-2312.

Speaking of oysters

The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is gearing up for its annual Oyster Roast fundraiser on Nov. 10.

Last week the museum got together with the folks at St. George Brewing Co. and demonstrated how they make the specialty VLM Oyster Brown Ale that will be served at the event.

Advance tickets are available for $55; on Nov. 6, the price goes up to $65. For reservations or information, call 757-595-1900 or visit thevlm.org. Each ticket comes with a commemorative glass and two drink tickets. The proceeds benefit the museum’s educational programs and animal care.

Changes

Kismet Bistro at 99 Main in Newport News announced last week that it will no longer serve Sunday brunch. Instead, the restaurant has begun opening for Sunday dinner from 4-9 p.m.

In a social media post, Kismet management acknowledged that it had considered the decision “for quite some time,” and said the new Sunday hours will “better serve our community.”

Kismet is part of the restaurant group that includes The Barking Dog, El Diablo Loco and The Deadrise.

Shoutout

Smithfield Foods donated $50,000 this month to the Virginia Chamber Foundation, targeted to directly support the Hire Vets Now program. The company is also moving toward meeting its own goal of having 10 percent of its workforce filled by military veterans by 2020.

