Food notes: Outer Banks doughnut shop opens location in York County

A small, sweet taste of the Outer Banks has come to York County with the opening of Donutz On A Stick a few weeks ago.

Dave and Stephanie Williams opened their first Donutz on a Stick in Duck, N.C., six years ago. Now their second one is open at 2809 Hampton Highway.

Customers can buy doughnuts, of course, and yes they are impaled on sticks. The shop also sells ice cream and other desserts, plus grill items such as hot dogs, hamburgers and Philly cheesesteaks.

Stephanie Williams, who grew up in Gloucester, said she has fond memories of the location dating back to when it was a Dairy Queen.

“We’re a family-owned business and we want it to be a good family environment,” she said.

Donutz on a Stick has seating inside and picnic tables outside. It is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For information: 757-865-7663.

Craft beer fest

The Mariners’ Museum Craft Beer Festival on Sunday will feature more than 20 breweries and more than 50 beer selections on tap.

Many favorites are returning, as well as newcomers like Caiseal Beer & Spirits of Hampton, Cape Charles Brewing from the Eastern Shore, New Realm from Virginia Beach, and Wicked Weed Brewing out of Asheville, N.C.

Some of the breweries are getting into the Cinco de Mayo spirit with spicy offerings such as Ancho Chile Chocolate Tavern Ale from Alewerks and Margarita Berlinerweisse from Bull Island and Tradition.

This event frequently sells out. Advance tickets cost $35, and sales at the door are $45. Museum members can buy tickets for $30, and admission for non-drinkers is $15.

For information: 757-596-2222, marinersmuseum.org.

More festivals

Blues, Brews and BBQ returns to Yorktown’s Riverwalk Landing at noon Saturday. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. That ticket will allow you to taste lots of good local beers and wines, but you’ll have to pay for the barbecue. Music will be performed by On the Verge and Brasswinds. Proceeds benefit the York Foundation for Public Education. For info: 757-877-2933, villageevents.org.

Town Park in Norfolk will host its annual spring wine festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wine sampling ends at 4:30 and sales end at 5.

Tickets are going fast — $40-$45 Saturday, $35-$40 Sunday, and tickets with no sampling privileges for $30 Saturday and $25 Sunday. Bigger packages are available for $100-$390. Info at festevents.org.

Brunch time

Gallina Grasso, the Italian eatery in Newport News’ City Center, has switched its Sunday hours to brunch only. The restaurant, which opened late last year, had been doing lunch and dinner seven days a week, but executive chef David Payne said the recent addition of brunch has been popular enough that the restaurant will now limit its Sunday hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the brunch menu at gallinagrasso.com.

Benefit event

The Stuft taco restaurant in Phoebus raised $7,800 for the Alzheimer’s Association on April 20 with its first Larry’s Day event. The benefit, which featured performances by some of the region’s top musicians, was named in honor of Alzheimer’s patient Larry Haas, the father of co-owners Casey and Alex Haas.

