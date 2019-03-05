Food notes: Mariners' Museum makes old recipes new again

The Mariners’ Museum in Newport News will host its sixth annual History Bites event on Saturday, with local chefs and caterers creating appetizers, entrees and desserts based on recipes from the mid-19th century.

The event began in 2006 as a program featuring recipes from the menu served on the legendary Civil War ironclad USS Monitor. It was intended as a one-time event, but it was well received, and in 2014 it was brought back on an annual basis.

Ten participating chefs — representing local restaurants, catering services and culinary schools — were asked to select recipes from a 19th-century cookbook. Guests will be able to sample almost two dozen dishes and vote on their favorites. Awards will be given based on a panel of judges and on the popular vote.

Admission for History Bites is $45, but museum members get a $10 discount. Tickets are being sold at the museum, 100 Museum Drive, 757-596-2222 and marinersmuseum.org.

Art and martinis

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center will host its annual Artini fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Ferguson Center in Newport News. Guests with VIP tickets can arrive at 6 p.m. for early tasting.

At the event, local mixologists will create distinctive cocktails, with guests choosing the winner for the evening. A wide range of local restaurants will provide food for the event.

Tickets are $75 or $100 for VIP (prices increased March 1). For information or reservations: 757-596-8175, pfac-va.org.

Happy anniversary

The Vanguard Brewpub, 504 N. King St., Hampton, formerly the armory building, will celebrate its one-year anniversary Saturday night with a performance by one of the region’s hottest blues bands, Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos. Runnin’ Shine and Rhythm Street will also play. There will be no cover for the anniversary celebration.

New Mexican

Nacho Grande 2 has opened at 3308 Taylor Road in Western Branch, Chesapeake, in the spot where La Tolteca closed earlier this year. The original Nacho Grande is still open on Hanbury Road in Chesapeake.

Fast food

The Boing burger restaurant has opened at 754 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, at the site of the former drive-through Dairy Queen.

The Popeye’s fried chicken location expected to open on Richmond Road in Williamsburg last month has been delayed. It is now expected to open sometime in the next two weeks.

