Food notes: Mama Rosa's moves to a new Italian family

Mama Rosa’s Italian Family Restaurant is changing hands.

The restaurant at 617 E. Mercury Blvd. has been a Hampton favorite since the early 1980s. But change came last week when owner Giueseppe Leonardi announced on social media that it was time to retire and that Mama Rosa’s “will be owned by another well-known Italian family, who will continue to make the authentic Italian dishes you love.”

That family would be the LoPiccolos, who have been associated for decades in the region with the Anna’s franchise and with Joe and Mimma’s.

Mimma LoPiccolo said the family will take over Mama Rosa’s on Monday (yes, it’s April Fool’s Day, and she’s not joking). The restaurant’s name will not change.

“People know the name,” she said. “That’s how the building was started. We’ll definitely keep that.”

Asked about other changes, LoPiccolo said it was too early to tell. She said the most popular menu items would certainly be staying, and she plans to implement more daily specials.

“That’s something we’ve always done a lot (at Anna’s),” LoPiccolo said. “Things you don’t find on the menu, but offered as specials — we’re big on that, and you’ll see it at Mama Rosa’s, too. Every day.”

Smitty’s update

Smitty’s Better Burger, a Hampton institution since the mid-1950s, was badly damaged by a fire on March 14, but the owners vow it will be back.

Local lawyer Ron Smith, son of restaurant owner Paul Smith, said the structure will need a new roof and much of the equipment must be replaced. He said the fire was determined to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

Smith said he was unsure if it was possible to meet his father’s goal of re-opening in three months, but said he was confident Smitty’s would be serving burgers again later this year.

Concert fare

The Veterans Home Loans United Amphitheater in Virginia Beach announced last week that it (along with other Live Nation venues across the country) would be adding a new menu item this year — Questlove’s Cheesesteak, a vegetarian alternative made with the Impossible 2.0 meat substitute promoted by the famed Philly musician and bandleader.

Questlove, who plays with The Roots, works with (and invests in) California-based Impossible Foods, which introduced the plant-based Impossible Burger a few years ago.

