Food notes: Hampton Taphouse closes for 'facelift;' Greek, seafood festivals coming up

Changes appear to be in store for The Taphouse, one of downtown Hampton’s most popular spots for food, drinks and live music.

The restaurant shut its doors last week, at least temporarily. Owner Peter Pittman, in a text message to the Daily Press, characterized it as “a facelift” and “no big deal.” He declined to give more details.

His description was a counter to unconfirmed social media posts over the weekend that hinted the closure was permanent, and lamented the loss of a distinctive place to eat and see good musicians.

Pittman said more information would be available this week.

‘Star Wars’ benefit

The Grey Goose in downtown Hampton will host a benefit 4-6 p.m. Sunday for Wes Pack, a 12-year-old cancer patient from York County.

Proprietor Dana Clark Epstein said Pack is a “Star Wars” enthusiast, so the members of the local 501st Legion “Star Wars” group will be on hand in costume, and local military bands will play music from the movie scores. Epstein said the goal is to raise $7,000 to 10,000.

Epstein plans to have a “carnival atmosphere,” with snow cones, kettle corn, grilled hot dogs and face painting. Fundraising will include auctions for cakes and other items, as well as a wine pull raffle. For information, call 757-723-7978.

Best in state

People magazine posted a listing this month of the best breakfast in every state, based on a formula using Yelp reviews. And according to that formula, the best place in Virginia to grab breakfast is Food for Thought in Williamsburg at 1647 Richmond Road.

The online ranking specifically lauded the restaurant’s country friend steak and mushroom benedict — described on the menu as “country-fried grassfed fillet mignon steak, mushrooms, fresh tomato slices, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce over a crumpet.” It goes for $14.50.

The Yelp formula included the volume of online reviews, as well as user feedback and scores.

Grand opening

The Mellow Mushroom pizzeria chain opened its Williamsburg location last week with an assist from The Virginia Beer Company, which brewed Palmer’s Porter, an English-style porter, special for the restaurant’s opening.

The beer has hints of molasses and dark chocolate, as well as certain unspecified ingredients from Mellow Mushroom’s signature pizza crust.

The Williamsburg location (110 S. Henry St.) joins one other Mellow Mushroom shop in Hampton Roads, located at 12090 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. The chain has several shops in Virginia, including in Charlottesville, Midlothian, Roanoke and Bristol.

Walk for hunger

This year’s Peninsula CROP Hunger Walk — the 24th annual — is scheduled for Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1209 Country Club Road in Newport News.

Last year’s walk raised more than $11,000. Some of that money went to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and Peninsula THRIVE, and some went to the national CROP organization to assist the needy across the U.S. and abroad. (Across the nation, CROP walks raised more than $9 million last year.)

Saturday’s walk starts at 2 p.m., with registration at 1:15 p.m. For full details, or to register or donate, go online to crophungerwalk.org/newportnewsva.

Filipino fare

The new eatery Slide Thru #FAM had its grand opening Saturday at Selden Market in Norfolk (208 E. Main St., adjacent to Slover Library).

Slide Thru #FAM — which occupies the space that used to be Doughminion Doughnuts — offers sliders with a Filipino flair.

Coming this week

Newport News Greek Festival — the fall edition — runs Thursday through Saturday at the Hellenic Center at 60 Traverse Road. Festival hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Poquoson Seafood Festival is slated for Friday-Sunday at 830 Poquoson Avenue. Parking is $5. Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (new this year is a fireworks show in the evening), and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday.

