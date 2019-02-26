Food notes: The Fuller's name returns to Phoebus

The new Fuller’s Raw Bar, almost two years in the making, opened in Phoebus on Feb. 11.

Co-owner Gary McIntyre opted to skip any sort of “soft open,” and instead just turned on the lights and opened the door.

“We were ready and the staff was in place,” he said. “My thought was, with social media being what it is, we’ll just let the public do their thing. We opened up, people came, and soon enough there were pictures and posts going up online.”

The restaurant, at the corner of Mellen and Hope streets, has been much anticipated. It bears the name and the implicit stamp of approval from the old Fuller’s Restaurant, a beloved and distinctive Phoebus eatery that closed in 1989. The new Fuller’s is a few blocks away from the original.

The first Fuller’s was known for its hot dogs and burgers, but the new Fuller’s Raw Bar specializes in seafood, with distinctive menu items cooked up by chef John Ledbetter. Already, the cheddar biscuits have been a hit.

“We are not trying to replicate the old Fuller’s in any way, shape or form,” McIntyre said. “We are just trying to be respectful of local lore and mythology by reminding people of a place that was a big part of this area.”

The new restaurant has been renovated from floor to ceiling, with plenty of bar space and refinished picnic tables for diners. A vintage “Eat Dirt Cheap at Fuller’s” T-shirt hangs framed on the wall; a sign from the former Taphouse in downtown Hampton is also part of the decor.

Fuller’s is open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily. For information, visit fullersrawbar.com.

Wine and food

Bonefish Grill is hosting wine-and-food “Perfect Pairings” events at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at its three locations in the region — Newport News, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach. The event features a three-course meal paired with Francis Coppola wines. The price is $50. For reservations: 757-269-0002, reservations.thuzi.com/bonefishgrill.

Artini tickets

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center will hold its annual Artini event March 8 at the Ferguson Center for the Arts — and time is running out to get a discounted price on tickets.

Currently, tickets are $60 general admission and $75 for VIP, but on Friday those prices will go up to $75 and $100. Tickets are available at PFAC, 101 Museum Drive, Newport News, 757-596-8175 and pfac-va.org.

The event features handcrafted cocktails by local mixologists (guests vote for the winner) and food from a dozen top local restaurants.

Salty travels

Several cities and counties south of the James River have come together to direct visitors to The Salty Southern Route, a self-guided tour of the peanut and pig products that have thrived in Suffolk, Smithfield, Isle of Wight County and neighboring municipalities.

The tourism initiative kicks off with a small event 2 p.m. Friday at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield, at Main and Church streets, home to the world’s oldest ham.

Visit saltysouthernroute.com for itineraries, as well as information on attractions and events related to peanuts, pork, ham and other savory foods produced in the region.

Restaurant weeks

Hampton and Poquoson will start restaurant week promotions Sunday.

Hampton’s restaurant week runs through March 9 and features daily $10-$15 lunch specials and $20-$30 dinner specials at Brown Chicken Brown Cow, Marker 20, Venture, Stillwater Tavern, Monsoon, Musai Japanese Restaurant, The Point, Pour Girls, Cypress Grill at Embassy Suites and the Graham and Rollins seafood market. For information, visit visithampton.com/restaurantweek.

Taste of Poquoson Restaurant Week runs March 3-10, with nine restaurants participating — The Poquoson Diner, Surf’s Up, Anna’s Pizza, The Corner Bistro, Mama Mia’s, TJ’s II, McFatter’s, Little Philly and McDonald’s. Anyone visiting three or more of the restaurants during that week can bring receipts totaling at least $50 to the Office of Economic Development and receive a special mug. The receipts also will qualify diners for a grand prize drawing to be held March 12. For information, call 757-868-3580.

