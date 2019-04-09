Food notes: Farmers markets opening around the region

When the weather warms up, it gives us the chance to do things outside that are normally done inside — even grocery shopping.

The spring farmers market season is upon us, when residents can get produce from local providers.

The Williamsburg Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Merchants Square, Smithfield’s is 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the parking lot of Bank of Southside Virginia, 115 Main St.

Mathews got started last weekend and will continue on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Green on Court Street.

Yorktown’s will open April 20 and run 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday on a lovely waterfront site at Riverwalk Landing. To make it an experience for the whole family, the market includes fun activities and occasional themes. For details and schedules, visit visityorktown.org.

The market at the Newport News City Center, right in front of the Daily Press building on Mariners Row, opens May 16 and will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Christopher Newport University’s campus farmers market will run from 3 to 6 p.m. for two more Thursdays — this week and next.

Hampton’s Buckroe Beach Farmers Market will begin in May and run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The downtown Hampton market will start on May 22 along Queens Way and run the same hours as the Buckroe.

In Isle of Wight County, Carrollton’s market will start on May 1 and run Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Old Point National Bank, just off Route 17.

Along with some of the farmers markets that are open every day — such as Dean & Don’s and Game’s in Newport News, or Wood’s Orchards in Hampton — local residents have plenty of opportunities to find fresh produce.

Tasteful

The annual Tastefully Yours benefit for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, adjacent to the Hampton Coliseum.

The event will feature foods and desserts from dozens of local restaurants, as well as wine, craft beer, live music and a festive environment.

Tickets are $50 in advance at 757-596-7188 and hrfoodbank.org, and $60 at the door.

Just kidding

The local sandwich chain Taste startled some of its loyal customers last week with a social media post announcing that the popular Northender (turkey, bacon, Havarti, avocado and veggies on French bread) was being discontinued. The post cited the need to “grow and continually change our menu offerings.”

The post was also made on April Fool’s Day. No, the Northender is not going away. And yes, a lot of Taste devotees are relieved.

It was actually a fun way for the chain to call attention to its new spring menu, which includes chimichurri steak, egg salad and vegan mushroom sandwiches. Also added: a strawberry mozzarella salad and a bistro steak salad, which can also be ordered as wraps.

Summer brew

Tradition Brewing Co. in Newport News will release its new Milkshake IPA on Saturday — the usual Pilsner malt and hops, augmented with a bit of lactose and a blueberry puree.

The resulting brew retains its golden color and balances the bitter and the sweet. It will be available on draft and in a limited quantity of cans. Tradition is at 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in City Center. For information: 757-592-9393, traditionbrewing.com.

Coffee and more

King of Clubs Brewing Co. has opened a store at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets — the first brick-and-mortar presence for a busy online distributor.

The store will carry the standard roasted coffee and nitro cold-brew coffee, kombucha and pastries, and plans to expand its cafe menu this summer. On April 19-20, King of Clubs will host a promotion in which customers can bring in a bag of coffee from home and trade it for a 12-ounce bag of KOC.

For information: 844-492-8379, kocbrewing.com.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.