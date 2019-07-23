Food notes: Family vows to Hampton that Smitty's will re-open, looking 'brand new'

Four months after Smitty’s Better Burger was badly damaged by an overnight fire, the family that owns the Hampton institution is making clear that it will reopen.

Local lawyer Ron Smith, son of original owner Paul Smith, talked about the family’s plans in a video interview with the City of Hampton.

The Smitty’s at 1313 N. King Street opened in March 1956. Two other locations would open and close on the Peninsula, but the original building has remained largely unchanged.

While replacing the roof and floors after the fire, Ron Smith said, the family also is replacing and upgrading many other elements of the restaurant’s operation, most of which were more than a half-century old.

“It’s an old building, and when you tear stuff out you realize, ‘We should replace that, too,’” Smith said in the video. “Now’s the time to do it. When it does open, most everything will be brand new. … The food, and the prices, will be the same. The food never evolved from the ’50s. It’s pretty much the same. Consistency is always a good thing in restaurants, and we’ve got 62 years of consistency.”

He did not give a target date, but Smith said permanently closing was never discussed.

“There’s not a chance that it’s not going to reopen,” he said. “We have people who have worked here a long time. It’s been my dad’s life. We never thought of anything other than reopening. It’s just a question of when.”

Summer buffet

MOMO’s Cafe, a hidden gem at Newport News’ City Center (11801 Canon Blvd.) will host a Summer Sizzle Buffet 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The $10 price tag will get you fried and barbecued chicken, corn on the cob, pesto potato salad and a veggie mac salad, as well as a green salad and s’mores ice cream cake. Owner Martha Bennett makes everything from scratch from her grandmother’s handwritten recipes.

For information: 757-240-5854, momoscaf.com.

Soul food

EQ Cafeteria, a soul food restaurant, has opened at 1338 Richmond Road near Williamsburg, in the former location of Corey’s Country Kitchen. Owners LaQuetta and Everette Younger had been selling food through a booth at a Toano flea market before taking the brick-and-mortar step last week.

The restaurant is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays, and closed Sundays and Mondays.

Daily Grind closes

After two decades on the campus of The College of William and Mary, the Daily Grind coffee house announced last week that it is closing.

In a Facebook post, the independent cafe’s management cited “a 45% reduction in food revenue due to a W&M food service, food truck in front of The Grind that accepts the food plan and allows students to get similar lunches to the Grind without an out-of-pocket expense.”

The post hinted that “a W&M-supported vendor will be taking over the space.”

Wine event

The Sinkinson Dyslexia Foundation, an educational nonprofit based in Hampton Roads, will host a wine class and tasting fundraiser Aug. 1 in the Total Wine & More at 1744 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach.

From 6 to 8 p.m., “Vive le France!” will feature an educational tasting of eight French wines. Suggested ticket price is $29, and all proceeds will go to Sinkinson Dyslexia Foundation. Tickets are available through EventBrite.com. For information: 757-437-0733, sinkinsondyslexiafoundation.org.

