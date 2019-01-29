Food notes: Date set for this year's Tastefully Yours in Hampton

Tastefully Yours, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s largest annual fundraiser, will be more important then ever this year.

When the Farm Fresh grocery chain closed last year, the food bank lost one of its most important benefactors, creating a devastating shortfall.

So, April 11 will be a crucial day for the food bank and the people it helps. From 6-9:30 p.m., Tastefully Yours will present dozens of restaurants and chefs from the region offering samples of their wares at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Tickets for Tastefully Yours are $50 in advance, $60 at the door. For tickets and more information: 757-596-7188, hrfoodbank.org.

Downtown Hampton

Stillwater Tavern recently started daily lunch specials to draw weekday customers from local businesses in downtown Hampton. In fact, owner Terry Sears calls the specials her “Locals Menu.”

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can choose an entree and two sides (or one side and a dessert) for $8.95. The available items are written on a big blackboard each day. Iced tea is included, but there is a charge for soft drinks. Stillwater’s menu focuses on traditional fare — steaks, burgers, wings — as well as a good sampling of soups.

Stillwater Tavern is at 555 Settlers Landing Road, Suite O. For information: facebook.com/StillwaterTavernHampton.

Gloucester goings-on

Gloucester Brewing Company, 6778 Main St., Gloucester, which opened its taproom in December, will have a long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Gumbeau’s food truck will be there, as well as live music from the Marcus Tenney Quartet.

For information: 804-210-1407, globrewco.com.

Also in Gloucester on Thursday, Lulu Birds Kitchen, 6553 Main St., will have a wine tasting event from 5-7 p.m., curated by Ed Childers from County Vintner. The fee is $10. For info: 804-210-1417.

Ordering online

Jason’s Deli — a national sandwich chain with locations in Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach — has upgraded its online ordering service to make it quicker and more efficient.

Those with existing accounts will have to reset their passwords, and all “Deli Dollar” points will carry over to the new account. For information, go to jasonsdeli.com and click the “Order Online” tab in the top right corner.

More seafood

Anchor Seafood Bar and Grill has opened at 6031 High St. in Portsmouth’s Churchland section. The spot previously has been home to such seafood eateries at O’Sullivan’s Wharf, Quarterdeck and most recently, Pirate’s Cove, which closed in September.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.