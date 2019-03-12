Food notes: Chefs cook with cookies at Samoa Soiree

Everyone enjoys Girl Scout Cookies. The real question is: What can you do with them, besides eat them?

The answer comes each year at the Samoa Soiree, sponsored by the Girl Scout Council of the Colonial Coast, where some of the top chefs in Hampton Roads compete by creating appetizers, entrees and desserts built around Trefoils, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and other popular cookies. This year’s event, the 11th, will be held 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel.

It’s an elegant evening — ages 21 and older — with music, dancing and silent auctions. Tickets for $45-$65 are available at gsccc.org. Tickets also will be sold at the door, but the event frequently sells out.

Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cypress Grille in Hampton will be back after winning two awards last year — best presentation from the judges, and people’s choice for best savory dish — with a veal and gnocchi entree made with Do-Si-Dos and Toffee-tastics. He has won multiple times at the Samoa Soiree.

Participating chefs this year will represent Cypress Grille, Hampton; The Butcher’s Son, Virginia Beach; Anchor Allie’s, Virginia Beach; Sysco Hampton Roads, Suffolk; The Dirty Buffalo, Norfolk; Sheraton Waterside, Norfolk; The Main, Norfolk; The Ten Top, Norfolk; Cogan’s Pizza, Norfolk; Nawab, Williamsburg; and Kahiau’s Bakery and Cafe, Virginia Beach.

The event is a fundraiser for the Girl Scout Council. For information: 757-549-0641, gsccc.org.

Farmers market

The weekly Williamsburg Farmers Market has opened for the season and will be set up Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 402 W. Duke of Gloucester St., Merchants Square.

The market features dozens of vendors selling produce, prepared foods and farm-related products from around the state. For information: 757-259-3768, williamsburgfarmersmarket.com.

Going green

Among the local restaurants doing St. Patrick’s Day specials …

Momo’s Cafe at 11801 Canon Blvd. in Newport News City Center is getting an early start with an all-you-can-eat Irish buffet on Thursday for $10. Lots of Irish classics, with a strawberry trifle and shamrock cookies for dessert.

Pour Girls, at 17 E. Queens Way in downtown Hampton, where Taphouse used to be, has put together a specialty menu for the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Pour Girls will feature fish and chips, Irish stew, shepherd’s pie and of course, corned beef and cabbage. Beers for the weekend will include Guinness, Jameson, Good Luck Stout, Irish Car Bomb and Green Beer.

Brick and mortar

Today will be the last day of operation for a Norfolk institution — the Dog-n-Burger Grille, a vintage diner at 2001 Manteo St. in Ghent that has fed the community for 50 years.

Jerry Meltsner, who has owned Dog-n-Burger since 1987, said he hates to disappoint the diner’s longtime customers but that it was the right time for him — an opportunity to spend more time with grandchildren while still operating his two No Frill Grill locations.

“I retain the rights to the name,” he said. “Who knows? It might reappear some day.”

The space will become the brick-and-mortar home of the Redwood Smoke Shack barbecue food truck. No opening date has been set, but it is expected to be this summer. The award-winning food truck will continue operation even after the restaurant has opened.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.