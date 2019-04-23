Food notes: Captain Jack's opens in Hampton for takeout seafood

It didn’t take long for Randy Holtman to get back in the game. He closed his popular Olde Town Tavern in November and took about four months to open Captain Jack’s Port of Call, a takeout spot that offers seafood and wings.

Holtman cited family and time commitments when he closed Olde Town Tavern — a Phoebus institution. He said Captain Jack’s is smaller, simpler and “more manageable for a family man.”

He opened Captain Jack’s at 908 W. Pembroke Ave., Hampton, just a few miles west of his former place. Holtman said business has been steady since he opened in March. There is no seating — the business deals in carry-out orders and deliveries through Doordash and Grubhub apps. He said he uses paper boxes instead of styrofoam to be “better for the environment.”

To go beyond the standard menu of fried foods at most carry-out seafood places, he offers grilled shrimp and fish, including tuna. He also serves some of the popular recipes from the tavern — the signature crabcake, swordfish tacos and wings.

For information: captainjacksva.com, 757-637-7066.

Hero promotion

Dozens of local restaurants will participate Thursday in the Eat Like a Hero promotion, which donates 25 percent or more from each meal to fight HIV and AIDS in Hampton Roads.

It’s a nationwide event, and the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk arranged for this region to take part. Most of the restaurants participating are in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, but some on the Peninsula have joined in, including The Grey Goose in Hampton and Circa 1918 in Newport News’ Hilton Village.

For a list of participating restaurants: diningoutforlife.com/city/hr/ and 757-640-0929.

Get Shorty

The Get Shorty pizza — with beef short ribs and caramelized onion — is part of the new spring menu at Venture Kitchen & Bar at 9 Queens Way, downtown Hampton.

The restaurant specializes in brick oven pizzas and tapas, and the Get Shorty was a big hit when offered earlier as a special. For more details on the new menu: venturekitchenandbar.com.

Beer festival

Phoebus will host its Spring Fling Beer Fest on Saturday as part of the larger Spring Fling event. The festivals run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mellen Street, and a $30 ticket buys unlimited craft beer sampling.

Nine local breweries are participating, along with Sly Clyde’s Ciderworks. For information: phoebusvaevents.com.

Williamsburg event

Scrumptious Williamsburg will take place Thursday through Sunday, combining food and drink with music and art.

The promotion includes ticketed events, with prices from $15 to $93, and free ones, such as a performance by Slapnation at 6 p.m. Thursday and a juried art show at 10 a.m. Sunday.

For schedules, tickets and other details: scrumptiouswilliamsburg.com.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.