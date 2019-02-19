Food notes: Black Restaurant Week promotion comes to Hampton Roads

At least a dozen local restaurants owned by African-Americans are honoring Black History Month with special lunch and dinner offers this week.

Black Restaurant Week in Hampton Roads began Sunday and will continue through Saturday. The promotion has been held in Richmond, Washington, D.C., and other cities, but this year marks its debut in Hampton Roads. It is sponsored by the Black-Owned Restaurant Association.

"A lot of places with amazing food scenes are doing this now," said LaKesha Brown-Renfro, one of the owners of Mango Mangeaux in Phoebus. "This is a way to celebrate our culture without denigrating anyone else's culture. We're celebrating American culture as a collection of different cultures, and what better time to celebrate African-American contributions to our culinary scene than during Black History Month?"

The website for the promotion, hamptonroadsbrw.com, lists a wide range of participating restaurants on the Peninsula and in South Hampton Roads - "everything from bakeries to vegan to wings to full-service restaurants," Brown-Renfro said.

At any of the restaurants, customers can pick up "Bingo" cards listing places participating in Black Restaurant Week. Anyone who eats at five of the restaurants this week can enter a drawing for a prize package that includes a hotel stay, meals and a $50 gift card.

New lager

O'Connor Brewing in Norfolk released its new Proper Lager on Saturday, replacing the R&R Lager on its flagship roster.

Proper is a Helles-style Bavarian lager. It is now available on draft or in 12-ounce six packs at the brewery at 211 W. 24th St .

Margarita Day

Friday is National Margarita Day, and Bahama Breeze Island Grill in Virginia Beach is stretching the occasion to Thursday, too. On both days the restaurant at the Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd., will feature $2.22 deals on margaritas. As part of the promotion, Bahama Breeze is adding two new variations - the Coconut-Pineapple Margarita and the Mystic Margarita, which changes colors as the imbiber adds rum infused with pineapple, prickly pear and passion fruit.

Out of sight

Hope you enjoyed your steakburgers, your Chili 3-way and your milk shakes while they lasted, because Steak 'n Shake no longer has a presence in Hampton Roads.

Restaurants in Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach closed recently, apparently as the result of a dispute between the Virginia Beach-based franchisee and the national chain based in Indianapolis.

