Food notes: Ballpark beer bash in Hampton

For many Americans, baseball and beer are a natural combination. And while the Peninsula Pilots’ season has ended, their home at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton is still a place to imbibe.

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, the rustic and historic ballpark on Pembroke Avenue will host the third annual Craft Beer Bash, featuring more than a dozen local breweries. Popular food trucks Stuft, Flame and Pie, and Sinful Treats will provide edibles, and there will be games, activities and live music.

Tickets are $40-$50 at EventBrite.com, or $15 for designated drivers who want to soak up the atmosphere but not the beer.

Revelry

The Virginia Beer Company will host its Revelry event from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Lake Matoaka amphitheater in Williamsburg.

The brewery promises to be selling at least a half-dozen beers, “including new releases and old favorites,” and Old City BBQ and the Catering Company of Williamsburg will be offering the food. Music will be by BrassWinds and Three Sheets to the Wind.

Tickets are $18 in advance through eventbrite.com, $22 at the gate.

Oyster roast

The Rotary Club of Oyster Point will hold its sixth annual Oyster Bash from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at Tradition Brewing Co. at 700 Thimble Shoals, Newport News.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. This year’s oysters will be served on the half-shell, roasted, steamed and fried by the staff at the Crab Shack. Other foods by local eateries will be available, as well as craft brews by Tradition.

For info or advance tickets, visit oysterbash.org.

Calendar reminders

Mark your calendars for two big local events postponed in September by storm fears that are coming up on Oct. 20, with tickets still available.

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic fine dining event will be held at Town Point Park in Norfolk from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 at festevents.org.

The sixth annual 757 Battle of the Beers will be held at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach from 1-6:30 p.m. The event will feature more than 60 beers, all from independent breweries in Hampton Roads. Tickets are $25-50 at 757battleofthebeers.com, and all proceeds benefit local charities.

Supply drive

The Oozlefinch Brewery, on the grounds of Fort Monroe in Hampton, is hosting a drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to collect donations for hurricane victims in Wilmington and New Bern, N.C.

In addition to nonperishable foods and bottled water, they will accept such necessities as first aid kids, diapers and baby wipes, toiletries, school supplies and more.

Several local bands and musicians are donating their time to play at the event.

Holtzclaw can be reached by phone at 757-928-6479 or on Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.