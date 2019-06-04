Food notes: Baked Bistro opens in Hampton

Baked Bistro has opened in downtown Hampton at 22 Wine St., in the space that used to be La Bodega.

In fact, operator Brandy Fertitta took informal surveys of loyal La Bodega customers about which menu items to retain, and she offers several popular sandwiches from the previous place.

Baked Bistro has been making new fans with breakfasts such as the crabcake Benny — a variation of eggs Benedict, with a crabcake on an English muffin with hollandaise sauce. Crab — from Graham and Rollins — also figures into the lunch menu, in items such as a baked potato topped with crab meat.

The bistro is well stocked with wines and beers, and Fertitta is planning a free weekly wine tasting event, tentatively planned for 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Baked is closed on Mondays but open on other weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, it stays open until 9 p.m., and on Sundays it closes at 3 p.m.

A grand opening event is scheduled for June 18. For information: 757-224-8925, www.facebook.com/BakedBistroHampton.

Lee Hall wine event

The Lee Hall Mansion in Newport News will host its 18th annual Summer Celebration Wine Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, with 10 Virginia wineries represented.

Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate, and non-tasting tickets are $10. Advance tickets are available at Lee Hall Mansion, the Virginia War Museum in Newport News, Riverwalk Restaurant in Yorktown, the Wine Seller in Williamsburg, Vintner’s Cellar Winery in Yorktown, and the visitor center in Newport News Park. Advance tickets are also available at EventBrite.com.

Wineries represented include Amrhein’s, Elk Island, Horton, Lake Anna, Mattaponi, Naked Mountain, Rebec, Saude, Shoe Crazy and Vintner’s Cellar.

The historic mansion is at 163 Yorktown Road. For information: 757-888-3371, leehall.org.

Changes in popular event

Look for some changes this fall in the fundraiser known for the past eight years as Shagging at the Foodbank. Start with the name, which is now the Peninsula Seafood Festival.

The Kiwanis event, which raises money for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, is moving from the site of the food bank to the Greek Hellenic Center at 60 Traverse Road, Newport News. And after several years of being held on a weeknight, it moves to a Saturday — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14.

The band this year will be Slapnation, after many years of entertainment by Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels. And tickets are $10 cheaper — $45 in advance, $55 at the door. They’re on sale online at kiwanisshagandseafoodfestival.com. For information: 757-303-8072.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.