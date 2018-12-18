Food notes: Alewerks takes second place at local beer awards

Veer Magazine handed out its annual Golden Tap Awards for local breweries last week at a ceremony at O’Connor Brewing Co. in Norfolk. Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk took home the top prize for the most points accumulated in the beer-specific categories. Williamsburg area’s Alewerks, which took the top prize in 2017, came in second.

Benchtop took gold medals in seven categories, plus one silver, one bronze, and a couple of shared awards in collaboration categories. The awards are determined by a combination of online reader votes and a panel of local experts.

Alewerks took gold in four categories — amber and brown American beer (for its Tavern Brown Ale), pale malty European lager (for Weekend Lager), strong Belgian ale (for Jubilee XII) and wood beer (for Cafe Royale).

The Virginia Beer Co., also from Williamsburg, took gold in the European sour beer category (for One Night in Georgia Peach Berliner Weisse) and in the strong American ale category (for Rob Your Head Imperial Ale).

The Vanguard in Hampton won for best beer and live music venue, and the Amber Ox Public House in Williamsburg won for best brewpub for food and beer. The DoG Street Pub in Williamsburg was chosen as having the best draft selection under 20 taps.

For a full list of categories and results, go online to veermag.com.

New Italian

Gallina Grasso (that’s Italian for fat hen) has opened in City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News. After a soft open last week, the restaurant is now up and running daily for lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner starting at 4 p.m.

Chef David Payne said the cuisine will be “new Italian” with other Mediterranean influences, and with some local touches — such as substituting blue crab in some traditional lobster dishes. The first night of the soft open drew an impressive crowd of 250 diners.

“We figured it was ‘friends and family,’ but we must have had a lot of friends,” Payne said. “The soft open went well. People seemed to like what we are doing.”

Baked baskets

Time is running out on the chance to put together a custom-made holiday basket of baked goods from Momo’s Cafe near City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News (11801 Canon Boulevard).

Martha Bennett of Momo’s has been busy making all sorts of her signature items, from baked goods to seasoning blends and house relish. Customers can pick and choose — ala carte style — what they want to include in holiday gift baskets, including not only foods but also kitchenware and cookbooks.

For information, call 757-240-5854 or visit momoscafe.com.

Faster food

When the McDonald’s at 1620 Richmond Road in Williamsburg reopens this week — after a three-week closure for renovations — customers will have a new ordering option.

Jim Wheeler, co-owner of the location, told The Virginia Gazette that the restaurant will now have a self-ordering kiosk, where customers can use a touch-screen interface to order food that will then be brought to their tables. (Rest assured, fast food purists, you will still be able to order the old-fashioned way at a counter, too.)

The restaurant will also have improved lighting and an interior remodel.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.